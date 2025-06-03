Now-viral clip shows Chiz walking off amid Risa speech on Sara trial delay

A moment showing Senate President Chiz Escudero walking off just as opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros was about to deliver her manifestation on the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte has gone viral.

An online user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a snippet from the Senate plenary session on Monday, June 2, showing Hontiveros speaking.

However, just before Hontiveros began her manifestation, the Senate leader was seen walking from the presiding officer’s seat after granting her the floor.

“Yes, you may proceed,” Escudero said.

He later adjusted the microphones on his desk and walked away just as Hontiveros began to speak.

The opposition senator proceeded with her manifestation, expressing disappointment over the upper chamber’s delay in moving forward with Duterte’s impeachment trial.

“Once we receive the Articles of Impeachment, trial by the Senate shall forthwith proceed. Hahatulan tayo ng sambayanan kung hindi natin ginampanan ang tungkulin na ito sa sambayanan,” Hontiveros said.

She also cited the 1987 Philippine Constitution, which states that “trial by the Senate shall forthwith proceed” once an impeachment is filed by at least one-third of the members of the House of the Representatives.

“Noted and entered into the records,” Escudero said once she was done with her speech.

By then, Escudero had returned to his desk and was standing at his seat. He banged the gavel and signaled Senate Majority Floor Leader JV Ejercito to speak

Some Filipinos expressed disapproval of Escudero, whom they observed as “walking out” while Hontiveros was speaking, calling it inappropriate.

“When your colleagues are talking, you need to listen, Chiz!” an online user said, sharing a clip of the moment.

When your colleagues are talking you need to listen chiz !

The post has garnered 1.2 million views, 15,000 likes, 2,800 reposts and almost 300 comments in the replies thread.

“Honest question: Bakit ang bastos? Anong nangyari? Nainsulto ba siya? Pa-cool effect ba? Ego? Even if all of the above — ‘di ba Professional. I’m so confused. Parang PALENGKE lang,” another X user wrote.

“Walang respeto sa kasamahan sa senado. Ewww!!!” a different X user commented.

“You don’t have to agree with every opinion, but refusing to listen at all is a clear sign of arrogance, disrespect and weak leadership. Lead by the best possible example through transparency, respect and integrity. Thank you,” another X user said.

“Yikes, anong kabastusan ‘to?” a different online user asked.

“Bastos ni Chiz Escudero. Tinalikuran si Senadora Risa habang ipinaglalaban niya ang accountability sa gobyerno. Walang hiyang Senado, iilan lang ang ipinaglalaban ang Konstitusyon,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Where are your manners, Senator Chiz Escudero? Mawalang galang na po, pero ang bastos nang ginawa niyo as Senate President,” “Banlaw Spaces” host-speaker @pauloMDtweets wrote.

The impeachment

Escudero previously moved the presentation of the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte from June 2 to June 11, citing priority legislation that he said still needs to be addressed before the 19th Congress ends its session in June.

The Senate President said the Congress has committed to passing “at least 12 important measures” before it adjourns.

These included bills concerning the Anti-POGO Act, the Government Optimization Act, the E-Governance Act, the Amendments to the Universal Health Care Act, and the Amendments to the Right-of-Way Act, among others.

“With only six session days before the sine die adjournment, it is imperative for the Senate and the House of Representatives to prioritize the passage of these measures, consistent also with the administration’s thrust to align our government with the people’s needs and expectations,” Escudero said.

The House of Representatives formally impeached Duterte on February 5, the last day of the Senate’s session. Although the Upper Chamber received the articles on the same day, they were not taken up in plenary session.

The presentation of the Articles of Impeachment is a necessary first step in initiating impeachment proceedings in the Senate.

Once presented in plenary, the Upper Chamber can already constitute itself as an impeachment court and conduct the trial of Duterte.

The Lower Chamber has impeached Duterte on the following grounds: Culpable violation of the Philippine Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

Escudero said that the upcoming 20th Congress will make the decision to proceed with the vice president’s impeachment trial in July.

“On June 11, prosecutors from the House of Representatives would present the Articles of Impeachment. It will be discussed and debated upon and if it’s okay, it will be referred to the Committee on Rules that would signal the creation of the impeachment court,” he said in a press conference.

“On the same day, we would take oath, convene as an impeachment court, approve rules, and issue summons. Then and there, the procedure would end under the 19th Congress,” Escudero added.

The Senate will wait for Duterte’s response within ten days after she receives the summons.

Escudero explained that once June 30 passes, prosecutors and private prosecutors will no longer have the “authority,” causing a delay in the trial. The Senate will then have to wait for Congress to resume in July. — with reports from Philstar.com/Jean Mangaluz