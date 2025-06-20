China accuses Philippines of ‘illegal’ activities in South China Sea

— China Coast Guard said on Thursday it responded to “illegal” activities from multiple Philippine vessels near the Half Moon Shoal and the Royal Captain Shoal in the disputed South China Sea from June 15-18.

The coast guard “handled the situation in accordance with the law and regulations, and the on-site operations were professional and standard,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Philippines embassy in Beijing didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

—Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Editing by Alexandra Hudson