Bishop seeks justice for Filipino seafarers killed in Houthi attack

A Catholic bishop expressed deep sorrow Friday over the reported demise of two Filipino seafarers in an attack off the Red Sea and urged the Philippine government to respond swiftly.

Bishop Ruperto Santos of Stella Maris Philippines said the incident highlights the dangerous conditions faced by overseas Filipino workers, particularly those deployed in global conflict zones.

“We are deeply grieved by the reported loss of two Filipino seafarers following the violent attack on a commercial vessel near the Red Sea,” Santos said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones, whose sorrow reverberates through the entire Filipino nation,” he said.

Two Filipino seafarers were feared dead in a Houthi attack on a cargo ship in the Red Sea, while five of the 21 Filipino crew members have been rescued, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Santos, who is also the bishop of Antipolo, said Filipino seafarers and migrant workers serve with “courage and sacrifice,” often without public recognition, yet play a vital role in the global economy.

“We must not allow their suffering to be forgotten, nor their lives lost in silence,” he added.

The bishop called on the Philippine government to launch a full investigation into the incident, extend assistance to the victims’ families, and provide regular public updates.

He also urged officials to work with international agencies to hold those responsible accountable and to strengthen measures protecting OFWs.

Santos voiced concern over the broader risks facing Filipinos working in conflict-affected areas, including the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine.

He emphasized the need for discernment, proactive government response, and the immediate availability of repatriation for Filipinos who feel endangered.

“The safety of our kababayans must be paramount,” Santos said. “Repatriation should be made available, especially for those who feel unsafe or are exposed to ongoing violence.”