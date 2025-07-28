‘May halong nostalgia’: De Lima steps back into Congress

Former senator Leila de Lima marked her return to Congress on Monday, July 28, this time as the party-list representative of Mamamayang Liberal (ML) in the House of Representatives.

In a Facebook post, De Lima said she was filled with both nostalgia and renewed courage as she stepped into the Batasang Pambansa for the first time as a House member.

“Back in the halls of Congress. May halong nostalgia at panibagong lakas ng loob ang pagbabalik natin bilang miyembro ng House of the Representatives,” she wrote.

She added that she was prepared early for the Minority bloc caucus, the opening of the 20th Congress, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address happening later today.

“Walang pag-aalinlangan, sabak na agad tayo sa unang araw ng Session,” De Lima said.

De Lima ran for senator in the 2022 elections but was unsuccessful. She is now serving in the House as the first nominee of the ML party-list group.

— John Marwin Elao

READ: ‘Para sa hustisya at reporma’: ML Partylist, Akbayan signal cooperation after 2025 polls