Spotted: ‘PNoy’ trends on X during Marcos’ 4th SONA

During President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address, an unlikely keyword trended on X (formerly Twitter).

On Monday, July 28, the chief executive delivered his SONA at the Batasang Pambansa Complex, marking the start of the second half of his presidency.

In his speech, Marcos mentioned several issues including the missing sabungeros or cockfighting enthusiasts, his campaign promise of P20 per kilo rice, internet connectivity in public schools, flood control programs and more.

Although he did not directly mention the late former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, Marcos referenced the Dalian trains purchased during Aquino’s administration, noting that they are now being used to serve commuters.

During and after the SONA, the keyword “PNoy” trended on the X platform as Filipinos remembered the late president in reaction to Marcos’ speech, its style and key messages.

“Parang PNoy coded ‘yung speech,” an online user wrote.

“The call for accountability sa tubig, kuryente, sa mabagal at anomalous flood control projects,” the online user added.

“MAHIYA NAMAN KAYO!! – PBBM This sounds like PNoy’s ‘Saan kayo kumukuha ng kapal ng mukha?’ Either way, I love the messaging. Go after the corrupt and the thieves in [government],” another said.

The online users were referring to Marcos’ condemnation of possible corruption in flood control projects following the severe flooding suffered by Metro Manila and other parts of the country due to the enhanced southwest monsoon and Tropical Cyclones Crising, Dante and Emong.

Meanwhile, Aquino had an anti-corruption drive and singled out government officials and entities in his previous SONAs.

“His deep Tagalog speech reminds me of PNoy,” a different online user commented in response to Marcos’ latest SONA.

In his SONA last year, Marcos also delivered some of his lines in Filipino.

Aquino, on the other hand, was the first president to deliver his SONA in the national language.

“The use of the Filipino language reminded me of PNoy. I think Marcos Jr. wants the Filipinos to feel that he is close to them. Kailangan niyang gawin, lalo na’t humina ang mandato niya nitong nakaraang eleksyon. #SONA2025,” another said.

“The speech is PNoy coded nga,” a different online user commented.

Aquino was the only president to deliver all his SONAs entirely in Filipino. Previous presidents delivered theirs in English, while some, like Marcos, used a mix of Filipino and English.

The SONA is the president’s annual speech reflecting on the administration’s performance, reviewing the country’s political, economic and social conditions, and outlining plans for the nation’s future.

