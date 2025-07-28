In SONA speech, Marcos calls Torre ‘new champion’ in nod to bout vs Baste

The top cop as a… champion?

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. drew attention when he jokingly referred to Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III as a “champion” during his fourth State of the Nation Address.

The chief executive delivered his fourth SONA on Monday, July 28, at the Batasang Pambansa Complex, his longest yet since taking office in 2022.

In his speech, Marcos highlighted his administration’s efforts to support national athletes, adding that a new national program for sports development will be created.

He also mentioned Filipino athletes who have made a mark by representing the country in the international sports scene, such as former senator Manny Pacquiao, Hidilyn Diaz, Carlos Yulo, Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio, EJ Obiena, and Alex Eala.

“Isama na rin natin ‘yung bago nating kampyon, si PNP Chief General Nicolas Torre,” the president suddenly said and then smiled when the audience erupted in cheers.

Torre, who was among those in attendance, smiled, stood and gave a slight bow.

Earlier, the camera also briefly panned in the top cop’s direction.

Marcos’ quip was not included in his SONA script.

The comment earned the attention of some Filipinos who got the reference.

“Congrats sa Duterte Slayer,” an online user said with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

“Yung theme ng #SONA is throwing shade,” another Pinoy commented with a laughing emoji.

“Witty ka dito, BBM,” a different online user said with a laughing emoji, referring to the president’s nickname.

Pinoy pop culture-oriented page “Follow The Trend Movement” or FTTM also noticed the quip and made it into content.

“Who’s the speech writer,” the page said with crying emojis as it shared a screengrab of Torre during the SONA.

The post has earned 37,000 laughing reactions, 2,100 shares, and almost 420 comments.

Marcos’ quip referenced Torre accepting a fistfight challenge from Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, who had claimed the top cop was only “brave” because he held a position of power.

Torre was the chief of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group when former president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested last March following a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, the PNP chief accepted Baste’s challenge and proposed turning it into a charity match, with proceeds going to victims of flooding caused by the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

Baste proposed changing the date, but the fight went ahead, with Torre declared the winner by default after the younger Duterte failed to show up.

The police said they were able to raise P440,000 in ticket sales and over P16 million in donations for victims of the enhanced habagat and Tropical cyclones Crising, Dante and Emong.

