CAAP says reported plane crash was a false alarm

— A reported plane crash in the southern Philippines on Tuesday was a false alarm, the country’s aviation regulator said.

READ: Private plane carrying six foreign nationals crashes in Davao del Sur

“The aircraft with registration N882TP was accounted for and confirmed to have landed safely at Butuan Airport,” the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement, without providing details.

A disaster agency official in the city of Digos in Davao del Sur had earlier on Tuesday said a private plane carrying six foreign nationals had crashed.

The official, Jomar Calledo, later confirmed it was a false alarm and that the plane had landed safely.

—Reporting by Nestor Corrales; Editing by Martin Petty