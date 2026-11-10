ASEAN Summit in Manila: 3 options for passengers affected by flight disruptions

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has outlined three options for airline passengers whose flights may be affected by the 49th ASEAN Summit.

The Philippines will host the three-day summit from November 16 to 18. Flights may be adjusted or canceled to accommodate the arrival and departure of leaders and delegates attending the high-stakes gathering.

The ASEAN Summit brings together heads of state or government from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to discuss and shape regional strategies on economic, political, security and socio-cultural issues.

United States President Donald Trump is also expected to attend.

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) previously said that about 106 flights could be canceled from November 13 to 18 to accommodate the movements of ASEAN leaders and other delegates.

In light of this, the DOTr advised airline passengers to consider three options for their scheduled flights:

Rebook their flights for free, with no penalties;

Receive a full refund for their tickets; or

Get travel fund credits that can be used for future airline transactions.

The DOTr said passengers may contact their respective airlines or visit their websites for more information.

It also shared the contact numbers of Philippine Airlines, AirAsia and Cebu Pacific, as well as the CAB, so passengers can check their flight status.

The agency likewise released a list of domestic and international flights that may be affected by the ASEAN Summit from November 13 to 18.

The DOTr advised airline passengers to allot sufficient time for travel to the airport to avoid rushing and to regularly check their flight status for updates on their schedules.