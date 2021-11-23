False rumors about Robredo’s daughter in 2017 being resurfaced

An old false report about Aika Robredo, daughter of Vice President Leni Robredo, allegedly getting arrested in New York is being brought up around social media anew.

The vice president on November 23 dismissed the false report.

Aika, her eldest daughter, has already graduated from Harvard Kennedy School with a master’s degree in public administration in 2018.

“Sorry po sa inyo, pero lahat pong anak namin ay masisipag mag-aral at magtrabaho. Wala po sa kanilang nasa politika at mahuhusay sila sa mga larangan na pinasok nila. Wala pong ni isa sa kanilang na involve sa kahit anong illegal na bagay,” Robredo said.

The vice president also attached a screenshot of a private chat where Aika forwarded an image of a dubious article with the headline: “Aika Robredo granted police enquiry bail after arrest in the United States.”

The article was published on a website called “USA News.”

In Robredo’s snapshot, Aika told her sister Jillian that the story first circulated in 2017.

“Lol bagong black prop nila binubuhay yung 2017 fake news,” she said.

Jillian reacted with a laugh in all caps.

In her own post, Robredo also recalled how some people went so far as to contact Harvard back then to request her daughter’s removal from the program.

Aika entered the prestigious school under full scholarship.

“Noong nag aral si Aika ng Master in Public Administration sa Harvard Kennedy School, ang ginawa ng mga katunggali natin, sinulatan ang paaralan para sabihin na kailangan daw bawiin yung acceptance niya sa Program dahil ang ipapambayad niya daw ay ninakaw ko sa pamahalaan,” she said.

“Napahiya sila at tinawanan lang sila. Ang hindi nila alam ay full scholar si Aika. Hindi lang tuition yung libre kundi pati yung kanyang tirahan at lahat na living expenses ang covered ng scholarship. Hindi din nila alam na competitive ang pagpasok sa kurso dahil Degree Program po ito. Nakapasok siya dahil sa sarili niyang credentials at walang kinalaman ang pagiging niyang anak namin para tanggapin siya,” she added.

Robredo noted that they issued a statement about this because other people have started to believe the rumor again.

“Nakakatawa man ito, kailangan i correct dahil maraming napapapaniwala. Ma checheck naman po ito sa records pero yung iba kasi naniniwala lang basta kahit kasinungalingan,” she said.

Robredo’s other two daughters Tricia and Jillian were also able to enter prominent schools for their studies.

Tricia, her second daughter, became a licensed physician in 2020. She earned her joint MD-MBA degrees at the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health.

The youngest Jillian, meanwhile, is currently studying at New York University with a full scholarship.

