‘Daming ganap’: Kakie, Jillian exchange messages amid reports of Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

Singer-songwriter Frankie “Kakie” Pangilinan shared an online conversation with Jillian Robredo after reports of a Pangilinan-Robredo tandem surfaced online.

The latter’s mother Vice President Leni Robredo formalized her presidential bid on Thursday, October 7.

Robredo was accompanied by her two daughters Tricia and Aika when she filed her certificate of candidacy.

Her youngest daughter, Jillian, is currently overseas studying at New York University in the United States.

Prior to this, Leni also confirmed her bid for the presidency to the public.

Leni is running as an independent candidate. She was previously chosen as the standard-bearer of 1Sambayan.

Following the vice president’s announcement, some media outlets reported that Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Kakie’s father, is Leni’s running mate in the 2022 national elections.

Based on reports, the veteran lawmaker, also the president of the Liberal Party, was supposed to file for reelection for senator on Wednesday, October 6.

As of writing, Kiko has yet to confirm these reports. He has also yet filed for his certificate of candidacy.

Kakie, also the daughter of singer-actress Sharon Cuneta, also seemed to be in the loop with these developments. She shared a screenshot of her online exchange with Jillian.

The rising Filipino singer also happened to be in New York.

Last August, Kakie flew to the US to finish to continue pursuing her college degree there.

In the images shared by Kakie. The singer-writer first asked Jillian how she is. The latter replied and told Kakie that she was also about to message her.

Jillian also added a remark about the goings-on as she also check on Kakie.

“Daming ganap,” Jillian wrote.

The conversation continued with Kakie telling Jillian that they should bond as she is already getting fed up. The vice-president’s daughter agreed to this.

The casual conversation between the two daughters of Filipino politicians amused the public. Some were able to relate to the casual conversation.

“Parang post-org ganap lang messaging we love to see it,” a Twitter user said.

Others called their online chat “a collab” and speculated that they are hinting their parent’s election tandem.

“Not their daughters hinting a Robredo-Pangilinan tandem,” a Twitter user said.

“The future president’s and vice-president’s daughters uniting,” another claimed.

“First and second family interaction yarn?” an online user asked.

Prior to this tweet on their online exchange, Kakie also expressed her support for Leni.

She quote-retweeted an excerpt of Leni’s speech.

“Buong-buo ang loob ko ngayon: Kailangan nating palayain ang sarili mula sa kasalukuyang situwasyon. Lalaban ako; lalaban tayo. Inihahain ko ang aking sarili bilang kandidato sa pagkapangulo sa halalan ng 2022,” Robredo said.

Kakie’s quote-retweet read: “Today I am brave. magpakatapang tayong lahat upang marinig ang tawag—may laban pa.”

Messages of support and praise for Leni immediately dominated conversations on Twitter and Facebook after she announced her bid for the highest position in the land.

The vice president’s camp also started to use the color pink for her campaign, moving away from the “yellow” brand of the Liberal Party.