Fact check: Duterte hasn’t returned to the Philippines

Former President Rodrigo Duterte isn’t back in the country despite winning the mayoral race in Davao City in the recent midterm elections.

TikTok user @jhaynadz_08, however, recycled an old report in his May 17 video, passing it off as a recent news update that falsely claimed that Duterte had returned to Davao City. The caption read:

WELCOME BACK TATAY DIGONG #latestnews #update #news #welcomeback

The overlaid text also contained the falsehood:

RODRIGO DUTERTE BACK IN DAVAO CITY PHILPPINE WELCOME HOME TATAY DIGONG

The footage was lifted from a July 1, 2022 segment of ANC’s Rundown newscast, which aired shortly after Duterte returned to Davao City following the inauguration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the succeeding president. The original video remains available on YouTube.

