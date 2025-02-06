Speculation swirls around Suns’ Kevin Durant as trade deadline arrives

The Phoenix Suns on Tuesday suddenly listed star forward Kevin Durant as doubtful on their injury report for Wednesday’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder just as trade rumors perked up.

The Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets are among the teams reportedly making pitches for Durant ahead of Thursday’s trading deadline.

Durant played a season-high 46 minutes and scored 27 points in Phoenix’s 121-119 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. He apparently sprained his left ankle at some point in the contest.

But what really hurt is that it was the Suns’ second straight loss in Portland and Phoenix sits just one game above .500.

Now other teams see the underachieving Suns as sellers and reports say the Warriors made an offer for Durant with names like Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga being rumored. Durant previously won two NBA titles with Golden State.

The Mavericks reportedly would like to have a Big Three of Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Durant in the wake of the Luka Doncic to Los Angeles trade that brought in Davis from the Lakers. Irving and Durant are former teammates with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Rockets might see Durant as the veteran piece they need for their talented young club to make a major run in the postseason. Houston has young players and is loaded with first-round draft picks to offer.

Durant, 36, is a 15-time All-Star and is 26 points away from becoming the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points.

Suns guard Bradley Beal hasn’t waived his no-trade clause so it appears he’s staying put.

Phoenix remains in the mix as a landing spot for disgruntled Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

