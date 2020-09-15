Manila Cathedral to reopen after six-month closure

The Manila Cathedral will reopen to the public on Wednesday after six months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening of the minor basilica was part of an easing of restrictions for religious gatherings in Metro Manila announced by government authorities.

For now, churches in areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ) status can admit only up to 10 percent of their usual capacity.

This means that only 80 people can be accommodated inside the church for each Mass, “on a first come first served basis”.

“We only counted the wooden pews, which can accommodate 800 persons so the 80 is 10 percent,” said Fr. Kali Pietre Llamado, Vice Rector of the cathedral.

During Sundays, the faithful can also stay in Plaza Roma, where communion will be distributed.

All Masses will still be live streamed through the cathedral’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The schedule of masses are 7:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays; 7:30 a.m. during Saturdays; and 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 6:00 p.m. during Sundays.

The cathedral, located in Manila’s Intramuros district, will also be open for private prayers daily from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Face masks and face shields are also required inside the church.

