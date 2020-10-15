Here’s how to boost your fan experience amid the pandemic

Microblogging platform Twitter recently shared tips on how fans of celebrities could boost their fandom experience despite the continued ban on fan events due to the still raging novel coronavirus pandemic.

While some countries have declared success in “flattening the curve” of COVID-19 infections, the rest of the world is still struggling in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus and reeling from the impact in their economy.

Overseas travel and mass gathering also continued to be prohibited in most countries, including the Philippines.

In light of these strict measures, fans of celebrities could still connect with the rest of the members of their fandoms, albeit mostly in the digital platform of Twitter.

Follow fan conversations

Fan accounts are pages where you could effectively engage fan conversations with because these accounts are mostly dedicated into posting photos, news and other information about your favorite artists.

The K-pop community, for example, is one of Twitter’s largest and fast-growing communities in the platform.

“To get started, simply search for your favorite artists’ names on Twitter, and look through some of the top Tweets that show up — fan accounts will often mention fans and the actor or artist name in the bio, such as ‘fan account,’ ‘fanbase,’ or other similar terms—then hit the follow button for the account you like,” Twitter said.

Join the conversation yourself

Hashtags from the trends list can be used to sort out tweets or conversations about your favorite artists.

“Trends by nature are determined by an algorithm and are tailored based on who you follow, your interests, and your location. On desktop, you can view trends for a specific location by clicking Change in your trends box. You can choose to Keep tailored trends based on your location and who you follow, or you can select Change to choose a nearby location or search locations,” Twitter said.

Attendance Check! Say present if you're here for MayWard don't forget to use our OHT: MAYWARD TWOGETHER SA LAZADA | #MayWard@maymayentrata07 @Barber_Edward_ — MayWard Trend Squad (@MWTrendSquad) September 5, 2020

From online to real-life connections

The micro-blogging platform is also an effective medium to organize projects for good causes while holding fan-meets and concerts are still not allowed.

“For example, fans of NCT Dream’s (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) Na Jaemin created a birthday fan project that benefits local jeepney drivers. Fans of Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) and Angel Locsin (@143redangel) also gave full support for their respective efforts, #DoNationDrive and #UniTENTweStandPH. This shows that being a fan is also about sharing love to anyone who needs it,” Twitter said.

Hello PH NCTzens & NANAzens! 💚 We will be having a birthday fankit for a cause this coming August. The profit of this fankit will be donated to #ParaKayManong Campaign under NCT's Na Jaemin 🐰💚 More details will be posted next week so stay tune! 🙂#NCTDREAM#JAEMIN pic.twitter.com/QDQuI774mT — felicitaté. (@felicitatemnl) June 28, 2020