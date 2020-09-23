Filipinos are among the top five avid K-pop fans this year, says Twitter data

Filipinos are among the greatest fans of K-pop based on their unique voices and the most number of posts on Twitter.

Twitter celebrates the 10 years of the K-pop community through the hashtag #KpopTwitter where it became the largest global conversations on the micro-blogging platform.

In the past 12 months, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, there were 6.1 billion tweets related to K-pop found in nearly 20 markets or countries across the world.

Of these, the Philippines ranked 5th among the markets with unique voices about K-pop and placed 4th with the most tweet volume.

Fans from the United States topped the leaderboard of unique voices or users and followed by Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the market with the largest volume of K-pop tweets is Thailand, followed by South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and the United States.

Since 2010, Twitter’s K-pop community also grew exponentially with over 300 K-pop topics via artists’ names that users could follow on the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter partnered with K-pop Radar to release relevant data about the music and industry across these markets from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

In the Philippines, multi-awarded group BTS was the most mentioned artist this year. They were followed by other popular South Korean groups Blackpink, EXO, Tomorrow x Together and TWICE.

EXO’s latest hit “Obsession,” meanwhile, topped the list of the most mentioned K-pop songs on the platform.

BTS’s songs still occupied six of the ten songs in the list, which are “ON,” “Boy with Luv,” “Black Swan,” “Shadow,” “DNA” and “Fake Love.”

Among the rising K-pop artists, the group’s label mate Tomorrow x Together has the fastest growth in tweets among Filipino fans.

Other fast-rising K-pop groups are Stray Kids, IZ*ONE, ITZY and ATEEZ.

Gratitude of Twitter to K-pop fans

In line of this, YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global K-Pop Partnerships of Twitter thanked the global fan community who joined Twitter to engage in conversations and keep themselves updated about the goings-on related to their favorite artists over the past decade.

“All we can say is thank you. It’s been a pleasure to watch and participate in the growth of K-Pop over the past 10 years. When K-Pop artists want to reach a global audience, they go on Twitter to connect with their passionate fans who want to be the first to see and talk about what’s happening,” YeonJeong said.

“These fans many who are young and based all over the world are flocking to Twitter to join these fun #KPopTwitter conversations to feel connected to a global fan community,” she said.

YeonJeong also noted the impact of the pandemic that canceled all tours and other fan events this year and the Black Lives Matter movement that still persists in some parts of the world.

“Even during this COVID-19 pandemic when K-Pop concerts, global tours and fan appreciation events have been cancelled, we haven’t seen any drop in #KPopTwitter conversations,” she said.

“K-Pop stans want to stay connected with each other and have their voices heard on Twitter, whether they are cheering for their favorite artist’s new song or participating in movements like #BlackLivesMatter. We can’t wait to see what the next 10 years of K-Pop and Twitter bring to the world,” she added.