‘Why only now?’: Social media users twit PNP’s weight loss challenge ‘Chubby Anonymous Project’

The obesity problem within the police force was placed under public scrutiny anew following the recent launch of another weight loss program in line with the observance of World Obesity Day.

Called the Chubby Anonymous Project, the program is dedicated for the members of the Philippine National Police whose weight fall under the category of “obese.”

PNP chief Major General Debold Sinas led the cops in an exercise session at Camp Crame in Quezon City during the program’s launch on Thursday, March 4.

The activity was also led by two fitness coaches Jim and Toni Saret.

Sinas said that the exercise routine will be conducted in the morning and in the afternoon every day.

After Sinas faced backlash over his birthday celebration or mañanita last year, the controversial top cop represented the stereotype of an overweight cop in memes, comic strips, graphics and even effigies in street protests.

Sinas, however, claimed that he had lost some 55 pounds of weight during the last six months.

“For the last six months, 55 pounds na ang bumaba. Hindi ba halata? 306 to 247 ang ideal ko is 215 to 220 with my height,” he said.

Sinas also urged his “chubby” subordinates to be committed in losing weight for their jobs.

“Kailangan, if you join the program committed kayo to change part of your habits at hindi ko kayo tatanggalin kung saan kayo na-assign para sa natural habitat natin, nandun kayo. You adapt on your own and we guide you through, kailangan ‘yung normal duties natin ay nandiyan pa rin at susunod lang tayo sa mga suggestions, recommendations, and guidelines,” he said.

Some were disappointed, others laughed

The photos and video clips of the event that were shared across Facebook and Twitter earned mixed reactions.

Most comments pointed out that a police officer should not be physically unfit in the first place.

“That’s supposed to be during their training not after they get assigned. sabagay, ano pa bang bago dito,” one user commented.

Others quipped that the cop’s body figures might be among the factors why the recent drug operations got botched.

“That’s why it’s easy to pull your guns because you’re incapable of running after the presumed to be ‘conmen,’” a Facebook user commented.

“So, where’s the P6 million from the buy bust operation of PDEA?” a Reddit user said.

Some users were doubtful that the police officers can lose weight due to the perceived easy steps of the exercise routine.

“Sure akong naka burn sila ng mga three calories sa ginawa nilang yan. Charot,” one user said.

“Hindi sila papayat jan. Baka nga after nila magZumba e kumain pa ng bulalo yan,” another user commented.

A prevailing problem

Former PNP officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa previously stated that almost half of the 190,000 police officers are overweight and obese.

Gamboa noted that only 54% or 102,600 cops are at their ideal weight.

Because of this problem within their ranks, PNP had been implementing physical fitness initiatives for their uniformed personnel to keep them in shape.

In 2020, back when he was still the head of the National Capital Region Police Office, Sinas launched a body mass index reduction program for around 3,000 overweight police officers in the region.

Last December, a photo of Sinas performing a sitting position during an exercise routine drew criticisms, citing it’s inefficient to burn any calorie.

