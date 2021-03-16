‘Laban lang sa pangarap’: In lockdown anniversary post, Macoy Dubs shares content creation journey

Social media personality Mark Averilla popularly known as Macoy Dubs looked back on how the lockdown measures last year nearly made him quit his dreams.

Averilla shared this in a Facebook post on March 13, which was days before the anniversary of the community quarantine in Metro Manila.

The content creator shared that he faced creativity slump and ran out of ideas in producing content for his Facebook page, either dubbing video snippets of popular movies or vlogging.

He added that the lockdown that was imposed this month of last year worsened his dilemma of being a content creator or being a full-time employee.

“Yes, eto yung month last year na sh*** ayaw ko na talaga gumawa ng content sa page kong Macoy Dubs sa FB kasi wala na talaga me maisip. Siyempre, bukod nga sa dubbing ng Mean Girls at mga pakonting vlogs with Colins sa mall eh tinanong ko sarili ko, anuna Macoy what’s next?” Averilla recounted.

“Laban pa ba sa pagiging empleyado o-full time content creator na? As in yoko na,” he added.

Averilla later joined other Filipinos who created accounts on video-sharing platform TikTok and used it as a go-to place for recreation, informative content and stress-relief.

“May mga videos na pinanood ng mga tao, natuwa at iba ayaw, pero kineri at as long as gusto mo craft mo, magiging successful ka. Hanggang sa araw na nagkaroon na ng chance na makipag-collab sa iba’t ibang tao at nagustuhan rin nila,” he said.

He shared that the turning point for him was the release of the Aunt Julie series. In the videos, Averilla acted as a progressive aunt named Aunt Julie whose witty monologues and stories earned him more fans online.

From there, several celebrities and other internet personalities collaborated and interacted with him. These include Carmela “K” Brosas, Inka Magnaye and Heart Evangelista.

Averilla expressed his gratitude for such opportunities and encouraged his fans to never give up on their dreams.

“Lumaki ang Macoy Dubs page, umabot ng 1 million likes, at talagang nagulat ako. Dinalawang isip ko pang gawin yan nung December 2017 at eto na tayo, asahan niyong patuloy akong gagawa pa hangga’t kaya ko (smile emoji,” the content creator said.

“Hangga’t may ipipiga pa utak ko HAHAHA! At sa mga patuloy na sumuporta, aba salamat sa inyo. (smile emoji) Di ko kayo kakalimutan. Four years na ako gumagawa ng content. Hindi instant ang dinanas ko, hindi madali lahat, pero pag di ka tumigil, mararating mo yung gusto mo. Mananatili akong humble at simple. Basta di lang ako sure kung marereplyan ko lahat kayo,” he added.

Averilla also shared an old TikTok video as part of the throwback and tribute post to his fans.

Last December, he announced that he finally achieved his dream of becoming a comedian on television as part of TV5 Network’s latest noontime show “Laugh Out Loud” that debuted in October 2020.

Previously, Averilla made a return to his dubbing activities with a Filipinos version of a snippet of his favorite movie “Mean Girls.”

