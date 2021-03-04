Macoy Dubs returns to dubbing with pandemic version of ‘Mean Girls’ cafeteria scene

Mark Averilla or Macoy Dubs returned to dubbing movie snippets again, which earned him a name on social media before.

This time, Averilla tackled the country’s vaccination rollout and the quarantine phases through a Filipino-dubbed snippet of his favorite movie “Mean Girls.”

In the nearly two-minute clip, he re-created the iconic cafeteria scene where Lindsay Lohan as “Cady,” one of the movie’s main stars, became friends with The Plastics, a group of “mean” girls led by Rachel McAdams as “Regina George.”

Averilla inflected socially relevant names with “beki” or gay longo and internet tags such as “mga dilawans,” “DDS,” “mga mahilig magpa-Zoom call,” “mga TikToker” and “mga baker ng ube pandesal.”

He also inserted details about the low vaccination rate in the Philippines as well as the nearly one-year lockdown period and the quarantine pass in localities.

The content creator likewise used his iconic lines “Ganda ka” and “Manahimik ka.”

In the caption, Averilla said: “Regina George lang malakas, chz! Back at it.”

The pandemic version of “Mean Girls” dub was posted on his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts on March 1. It had since gained more than 606,000; 45,100 and 191,000 views, respectively.

It also received mainly positive reactions. Some enjoyed Averilla’s injected humor, social awareness and sarcasm, citing that it reflects the country’s pandemic situation.

“’JASON BAT ANG K*PAL MO.’ Walang kakupaskupas. Ma, ILYSM YOU ARE A LIGHT! (heart emojis)” said radio personality Tin Gamboa.

“Yung pulseras. Juskoh sa true! Lagi nang nakadikit sa katawan ko ang quarantine pass! Kulang na lang ipa-tattoo ko na yung qr code ng q.pass namin,” a Facebook user said , referring to one of the scenes dubbed by Averilla.

Some of the social media personality’s fans expressed how much they missed his witty dubbed content.

“Ahe original content of Macoy that I missed a lot is back and also the Mean Girls dub is back!” a Facebook user commented.

“Isa to sa favorite dub ko noon pa! Ang galing na ginawan mo ng pandemic version!” another said.

A Twitter user who was amazed by the social relevance of the video replied to Averilla.

“You’re a genius! Socially relevant but not preachy and ever so funny!” the user said.

The content creator then responded: “Just trying to go back kung san ako nag umpisa.”

Averilla gained Facebook fame in 2017 for his dubbed snippets of his favorite films such as “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Mean Girls.”

In August 2020, he started a new comic series where he introduced himself as “Aunt Julie”, a progressive Tita, through TikTok.

From there, several celebrities and other internet personalities such as Carmela “K” Brosas, Inka Magnaye and Heart Evangelista collaborated and interacted with him.

Last December, Averilla informed his fans that he fulfilled his dream as a “sought-after” comedian for being part of TV5 Network’s latest noontime show “Laugh Out Loud” that debuted in October 2020.

Other hosts of the show are long-time celebrities Brosas, KC Montero, Bayani Agbayani and Billy Crawford, among others.

Averilla was also praised by some members of the academe and the media for being vocal about his political views on his platform.

He was among the 19 bloggers and influencers in a group called Concerned Online Citizens who challenged the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 with petition filed before the Supreme Court.

The high court started hearing the oral arguments into these petitions since last month.