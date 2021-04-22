PSA: You can help supply hygiene kits on-the-go for community pantries in the metro

Calls to sponsor hygiene kits to be distributed to community pantries in different cities in the metro were launched online as Filipinos continue to uplift each other in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook user Chang Casal shared that she is pooling donations so that they could provide “hygiene essentials in a grab-and-go kit” for fellow Pinoys amid the rise of food donations in different pantries.

Called “community care kit,” it will contain disposable face masks, alcohol, tissue, soap, shampoo bar and sanitary napkins.

These will be distributed to the community pantries installed in the cities of Mandaluyong, Makati and other neighboring cities.

“Noticed a lot of food donations already sa mga community pantry, so I’m pooling donations so we can provide hygiene essentials in a grab-and-go kit,” Casal wrote on Facebook.

Here’s where you can send cash and in-kind donations:

Casal said her lines are open for any questions or concerns about the initiative.

The community pantry initiative was started by Ana Patricia Non along Maginhawa Street in Quezon City.

People who have the means are encouraged to donate goods and food items for those who are in need.

It has inspired other Filipinos to set up their own community pantries in their areas as well.