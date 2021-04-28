Data privacy concerns as ‘Wowowin’ launches Facebook selfie competition

Online users raised privacy concerns over a Facebook post of a variety show asking Filipinos to share their information online for a chance to win cash.

The Facebook page of “Wowowin” on Tuesday asked participants of the “Mukhang Panalo” gimmick to take their most beautiful or handsome or most entertaining selfies and post them as comments.

They are also asked to share their name, address and contact number.

Participants who were chosen will win a cash prize amounting to P10,000.

The Facebook post has already reached 180,000 comments as of this writing.

Willie Revillame, the host of the show, explained that “Mukhang Panalo” gives viewers more chances to win cash prizes apart from being called through their phones on live television.

“Kahit hindi kayo matawagan para lahat mabibigyan ng tsansa. ‘Mukhang Panalo.’ Makita lang kayo, may regalo na kayo!” he said on Tuesday.

Revillame chooses winners by viewing the post’s comments section as shown through a television screen. It is on scrolling mode and it will stop whenever he sees something that stands out for him.

The game’s protocol concerned some Reddit users who pointed out potential issues on data privacy that could arise from the publicly available information.

“Malapit pa election nito. That’s a goldmine of info,” the online user who uploaded a screenshot of the post wrote.

“Daming picture magagamit para sa mga troll/dummy (account) ngayon,” another Reddit user commented.

“Ow man.. scammer’s paradise…” wrote a different online user.

The concerns are timely as the National Privacy Commission recently launched an investigation into a large-scale leak of Filipino Facebook users’ data posted in a hackers’ forum.

These allegedly include their full names, phone numbers, locations, e-mail addresses and biological information.

The NPC reminded the public to regularly change their passwords and set up two-step authentication measures in their accounts for extra security.