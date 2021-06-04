No to ‘disparaging’ material: McDo disowns post taking a jab at ‘fried towel’ incident

“Our competitor threw in the towel.”

Have you seen this post on social media?

An official from the fast food chain whose logo was used in the image taking a jab at the “fried towel” incident disowned the post circulating online.

“McDonald’s Philippines did not and would not produce or release any disparaging material against any brand,” Adi Timbol-Hernandez, McDonald’s Philippines‘ PR and communications senior manager,” said in a statement.

“To reiterate, this piece of content was not made by McDonald’s Philippines and was never posted on any of the brand’s digital assets,” she added.

A post that featured McDo’s logo has gone viral which featured a picture of their chicken with the text: “Our competitor threw in the towel.”

The post has been circulating on Facebook and Twitter but it has not appeared on the fast food chain’s official social media accounts.

It is a direct jab at the issue involving Jollibee‘s bestselling chicken meal in which a customer on Wednesday reported having received a “fried towel” or a towel coated in breading instead of actual chicken via a food delivery app.

People wondered if the move could be intentional as a towel’s texture is different than a chicken’s. They mentioned how it is nearly impossible for the fryer not to notice it in the cooking process.

A day after the “fried towel” post turned viral, the homegrown fast-food chain announced of temporarily closing the branch where the order came from to conduct an internal investigation, review its compliance with procedures and re-train the store’s team.

“We will also send out reminders to all stores to ensure the strict adherence to Jollibee’s food preparation systems,” part of its statement reads.

Jollibee also said that it will “continue to endeavor to deliver on the high standards” it has set for the company and its franchise and that it will “take the necessary steps to maintain the trust and loyalty” of its customers.