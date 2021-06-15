How do COVID-19 vaccines work? Pharmacist on Tiktok explains

With many Filipinos still hesitant to get COVID-19 jabs, a registered pharmacist on Tiktok explained how coronavirus vaccines work.

Ramon Christian Larga, known as Arshie Larga on the video-sharing app, helped the public understand how COVID-19 vaccines work through the language of the mass.

“Vaccine teaches our immune system to make antibodies to fight Coronavirus,” Larga said in mixed Filipino and English in one of his videos.

However, he noted that there are instances where an individual can still contract the virus despite being vaccinated.

But Larga clarified that the vaccine helps to mitigate severe symptoms of the virus that COVID-19. Moreso, it can lessen the risk of a person dying because of the virus.

In another video, the pharmacist-TikTok content creator explained why doctors administer two doses of vaccine.

Larga said that the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine gives people initial protection against the virus. Although, he noted that it takes time for the vaccine to work and allow the body to develop protection against the virus.

To make sure that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective, he said that a person has to take two doses, except for the COVID-19 jab of Johnson & Johnson’s unit Janssen, which only requires a single shot.

Last April, the Food and Drug Administration allowed the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson.

Larga clarified that the COVID-19 vaccine is not a cure, but rather, it serves as a protection against the virus.

RELATED: Why COVID-19 cases are still climbing when more Filipinos are getting vaccinated

He reminded the public to still comply with the health and safety protocols despite being fully vaccinated.

Social media users lauded Larga for making medical information more accessible and digestible.

“Legit brilliance is when you can convey complex information effectively to the average listener. Love LOVE this guy!” one Twitter user said.

Because of Larga’s articulate way of explanation, another user jokingly said, “Feel ko si Arshie yung member nyo sa group na laging taga report.”

Another user thanked Larga and even referred to him as “Health Secretary Arshie Larga” in jest.

Salamat po, Health Secretary Arshie Larga! https://t.co/ThLZwTYBDU — SOC (@scrtsjrm) June 4, 2021

Larga, with 1.9 million followers on Tiktok, also makes content about the responsible use of medicine and how it works. He was also named as one of the top 10 Edu Creators of the Year on Tiktok for 2020. —James Patrick Cruz