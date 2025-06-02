Arshie Larga warms hearts after taking driver to SB19 concert

Social media users praised pharmacist and content creator Arshie Larga after he shared a heartwarming video featuring the driver of the car he rented for the concert of celebrated Pinoy pop group SB19.

In the video, Arshie revealed that he had an extra ticket and decided to invite the driver to the show, marking the driver’s first-ever concert experience at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

SB19 staged a two-night “Simula at Wakas” World Tour Kickoff concert on May 31 and June 1.

“Ngayon lang daw si Sir makakanuod ng concert sa Ph Arena kaya happy ako for him! Naisip ko lang din kasi na instead maghintay si Sir sakin sa parking, bakit di ko na lang isama manuod. Buti pumayag naman,” Arshie wrote in his TikTok post.

Arshie shared that the driver also cried while watching SB19 perform “MAPA,” a song the boy group dedicated to their parents.

The title is a Filipino term that translates to “map” in English, is a portmanteau of “mama” and “papa.”

Many thanked Arshie for his thoughtful gesture.

His video about the SB19 concert has so far garnered 508,100 likes, 18,800 saves, over 5,100 comments and more than 22,300 shares on TikTok.



“When the influencer is influencing right,” a TikTok user commented.

“May your pockets never run dry, Kuya Arshie! Apakabuti ng ‘yong puso,” another added.

SB19 member Stell Ajero also saw the video and commented: “ARSHIE” with a face holding back tears emoji.

Arshie, who hails from Boac, Mindoro, is known for his videos offering health advice and debunking misinformation about medicinal drugs. He also shares videos of himself giving free medicines to those in need, using funds donated by his followers.

He was named TikTok Philippines Creator of the Year Award in 2023.

— Janelle Liong and Rosette Adel