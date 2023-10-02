Arshie Larga recalls TikTok journey after snagging top award: ‘Hindi ako makapaniwala’

TikTok can be used as a platform to spread free health and medical information to people who need it, according to pharmacist-turned-content creator Arshie Larga.

Arshie is named this year’s TikTok Creator of the Year Award. It is the coveted top award of the third edition of TikTok Awards Philippines held last Saturday, September 30.

In an Instagram post, he expressed how shocked he was by this feat in his career as a content creator.

“Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na I was awarded with the TikTok Creator of the Year Award this #TikTokAwardsPh2023. In my 3 years as a content creator, hindi ko akalain na I would still stay ‘relevant’, mare-recognize at mabibigyan ng ganitong award (araw-araw kasi may mga bago at sumisikat na creators),” Arshie said.

Arshie also reminisced about why he started making TikTok videos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“TikTok for me was a way para makapagbigay ako ng libreng information about medicines lalo na during the height of the pandemic. Isa din sa mga goals ko why I started doing this is because gusto kong mabago ang tingin ng mga tao sa aming mga pharmacist — HINDI LANG KAMI TAGA TINDA NG GAMOT,” he shared.

On the X app, Arshie also uploaded a video showing his acceptance speech at the event.

“Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na nangyari ‘to. Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga nag-congratulate,” he posted.

Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na nangyari ‘to😭 Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga nag-congratulate🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/iFWsW3guXW — Arshie Larga (@Arshiethromycin) October 1, 2023

In his speech, he thanked his family, loved ones and all the viewers who supported him throughout his TikTok journey.

“Ang paalam ko sa nanay ko may pupuntahan ako sa bayan, pag uwi ko may award pa ko,” Arshie joked.

“But I want to take this opportunity to thank the Lord for this award. Thank you po sa family ko na very supportive sa lahat ng mga ginagwa ko. Sa mga taong sumusuporta po sa akin, maraming salamat po for this award,” he also said.

Other TikTok stars and local celebrities later showered him with congratulatory remarks on his social media accounts.

These include Mimiyuuuh, Mighty Magulang, The Poor Traveler, Lyqa Maravilla and drag queens Brigiding and Marina Summers.

Charitable endeavor

Last year, Archie shared a video where he said he spent a portion of his supposed “gift” from his followers for medical assistance activities in his hometown in Marinduque.

He also showed a detailed report on where the donations of his followers went as “transparency to them.”

In his Instagram post, Arshie mused that this initiative might be the reason why he was bestowed the recognition.

“Sa tulong nga mga taong patuloy na sumusuporta, nagtitiwala, at nagdo-donate ng pera, nakakatulong kayo upang makapagbigay ng libreng gamot sa mga taong hindi afford ito. I know for a fact na isa ito sa mga dahilan kung bakit ako nabigyan ng ganitong award this year,” Arshie said.

The TikTok star thus dedicated the accolade to the donors who continue to trust and support him.

“Ang award na ito ay hindi lamang para sa’kin, kundi para din ito sa ating mga donors na pinagkakatiwalaan ako ng kanilang pera. Naging daan lamang ako para ang inyong donations ay makarating sa mga taong karapat-dapat na matulungan,” Arshie said.

He ended his message with a call to other content creators to be more responsible and “wise” in using their platforms.

“To my fellow creators, pahalagahan natin ang community na ating na-build. Huwag tayong papasilaw sa pera. Ang pera ay kikitain pa natin PERO ang tiwala ng mga tao sa atin ay mahirap makuha o maibalik sa oras na ito’y ating sinira. LET’S BE RESPONSIBLE CREATORS AND USE OUR CLOUT WISELY!” the TikTok Awards winner said.