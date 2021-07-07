1st TikTok Awards big winners: SB19, Ranz and Niana, a doctor, a Catholic priest

Online celebrities Ranz and Niana, SB19 and even a Catholic priest were big winners to TikTok’s first ever award show.

The first-ever TikTok Awards in the Philippines was streamed on TikTok Philippines pages on the application itself, on YouTube and Facebook last Sunday, July 4.

This year’s theme was “Ipakita Mo,” which translates to “Show it” in English as it recognized content creators who have showcased their creativity, talent and skills on the mobile-sharing platform.

Winners were chosen among numerous nominees for the categories “Top Talent Award,” “Top Celebrity Award,” “Rising Star Award,” and “Top Creative Award.”

Two categories, the Popular Creator Award and the Top Creator Award, were open to all users and creators.

Here are the winners for each category:

Top Talent Award

YouTube sensation Zendee Rose Tenerefe or Zendee

Comedian Marvin Fojas

Yanyan de Jesus

Top Celebrity Award

SB19

Sanya Lopez

Andrea Brillantes

Rising Star Award

Top Creative Award

Recipients of the Popular Creator Award, meanwhile, are Jookstogo, Lennie Enverga, and John Lloyd Castillo.

The Top Creator goes to sibling duo Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero, popularly known as Ranz and Niana.

In his acceptance speech, Fojas expressed his view that comedy is also an art form.

“I believe that comedy is also an art. It requires talent, it requires creativity. So proud ako na nakuha ko ‘tong award na ‘to,” he said.

Five-piece band SB19 also thanked their fans during the event and on social media for receiving their award.

“Alam naman namin na maraming artists ang natutulungan ng TikTok ngayon. And we are very honored to be part of it,” they said.

Dr. Kilimanguru, who is a licensed physician, stated his belief that all Filipinos have the right to have “free, legitimate medical information and advice.”

“I started creating content when I was 16 years old and it wasn’t only until I was 25 years old that I discovered my true purpose as a content creator,” he said in his speech.

“I’m really grateful to the organizers of TikTok Philippines for recognizing my advocacy for health, education, and entertainment,” he added.

The award show was hosted by performing artist Billy Crawford and voice talent Inka Magnaye.

Several award-winning musicians were also featured throughout the program. These include Singer Moira dela Torre, who performed a medley of Olivia Rodrigo’s songs, rappers Gloc-9 and Shanti Dope, and Rico Blanco.

Winners SB19 and Ranz and Niana also showcased their talent in stellar performances for their fans.