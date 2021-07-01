Ranz and Niana, SB19, other creators to headline first-ever Philippine TikTok Awards

TikTok, one of the go-to online platforms of some Filipinos during the pandemic, will host its own award show this July 4.

The first-ever TikTok Awards in the Philippines has the theme “Ipakita Mo,” which translates to “Show it” in English. It will recognize users or content creators who have showcased their amazing talent and creativity on the mobile video-sharing platform.

The awards show would be streamed on TikTok Philippines’ pages on TikTok, YouTube and Facebook on July 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time. It is also presented with Globe and TM.

TikTok Awards PH is launching July 4th 7PM on TikTok LIVE! Search “Awards” on TikTok now to subscribe to the amazing show. Ipakita Mo! #TikTokAwardsPH or join by clicking https://t.co/XfXQhIRVyC 💥 pic.twitter.com/YQyvEXePGV — TikTok Philippines (@TikTokPH) June 29, 2021

As the first award show amid the growing TikTok community in the country, the event will feature big names in the local entertainment industry and other personalities who rose to fame on TikTok.

It will be hosted by voice-over artist Inka Magnaye, who has over 1.7 million followers on the platform, model Vladimir Grand and television host Billy Crawford.

The award show will also showcase performances from award-winning musicians Rico Blanco, Moira dela Torre, Pinoy boy band SB19 and rappers Shanti Dope and Gloc 9.

Fans of Ella Cruz, Sofia Pablo, Sanya Lopez, and Maris Racal, and actors EA Guzman, and Mark Herras can also look forward to their performances virtually.

Other stars who will showcase their talents are vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome, dancers DJ Loonyo, Mannex Manhattan, Yumi, Dasuri Choi, and YanYan, and sibling dance duo Ranz & Niana.

To hype up the fans, Magnaye previously shared on Twitter behind-the-scenes of the recorded TikTok awards featuring the rehearsal of SB19 as well as her hosting with Crawford.

Some behind the scenes @SB19Official for your viewing pleasure ♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/QiymD9vXuy — Inka Magnaye (@inkamagnaye) June 26, 2021

And the award for Best Tiktok Awards Philippines Hosts go to… Billy Crawford and me ✨ pic.twitter.com/IwmS1GPEAB — Inka Magnaye (@inkamagnaye) June 25, 2021

Nominees of the award show were chosen by TikTok users themselves by casting votes on the TikTok Awards Campaign Page held between June 8 and June 19, 2021.

Here are the nominees for the categories “Top Talent Award,” “Top Celebrity Award,” “Rising Star Award,” and “Top Creative Award.”

Top Talent Award

Top Celebrity Award

Rising Star Award

Top Creative Award

There are two categories that are open to all users or content creators on TikTok—the Popular Creator Award and the Top Creator Award.

TikTok users will get the chance to vote for their favorite creator for the Popular Creator category. They just have to like their videos and the three most played videos will be declared winners.

The Top Creator, meanwhile, will be chosen by a panel of judges.