‘Bravo!’: Inka Magnaye earns applause for live voice-over video with last-minute changes

A behind-the-scenes footage of Inka Magnaye‘s hosting skills during an event gained buzz on Facebook.

On November 24, Inka shared a video of her hosting while reading off a script with last-minute changes. A director guided her on her next lines.

“LIVE program changes LAST MINUTE,” she said on the post.

“You’ll have to watch this more than once to catch everything going on!” the voice-over artist also said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Inka was initially shown reading off the announcements from a script on paper.

Later on, the director beside her signaled her to read from another script with the edited changes. She also guided Inka on her cues.

“Direk was informed of the last-minute changes, edits the script on the spot,” Inka narrated through a text on the video.

“I chose a piece in the script to pause the live VOs and waited for Direk Krinel’s cue. My instincts were correct as she gave the cue to pause at the same part of the script,” Inka added.

Amid the pressure of the next few minutes, Inka managed to stay on cue, keep her timing and make the announcements successfully.

Inka and the director later congratulated each other for pulling through the last-minute changes in the program.

The video itself has since garnered 2.9 million views with 123,000 reactions and 3,900 comments on Facebook.

Several viewers also commended her for how she handled the situation.

“Well done Ms. Inka! True, live programs change last minute!! I’ve seen people/emcees/ushers handle this less professionally. You’re the best! Thanks for being an inspiration!” a Facebook user said.

“Bravo… Sobrang galing. Ang bilis ng pacing tapos ang bilis din ng presence of mind mo, Ms. Inka Magnaye… You’re truly such an ICON to that industry,” another Facebook user commented.

The event that Inka hosted was the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)’s 28th Investors’ Night and Excellence Awards Ceremony. It was held on November 22 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

The content creator, meanwhile, was also a voice talent behind a DC Movie character named “Scarab” for the action-adventure film “Blue Beetle.” It premiered globally last August.

READ: ‘I’m in a DC movie!!!’ Inka Magnaye stoked over role in PH release of ‘Blue Beetle’