‘Proof of life’: Basti Artadi shares selfie after promotional poster got fans worried

Rock singer Basti Artadi posted a photo of himself as “proof” that he is still alive after a promotional poster of him got his fans concerned.

The Facebook page of Jam 88.3, the radio station for alternative music, previously teased Basti’s new song “God of Light.” It was exclusively aired on the radio station last December 23.

Jam 88.3 uploaded the poster for Basti’s new music on December 21.

“Save the date. Remember the time. Exclusively on #Jam883,” the post reads.

The poster featured an image of Basti’s live performance on stage with an added text that announced the schedule for when his new music will drop.

The title was not yet released at this time.

Its layout, however, seemed to resemble a tribute poster for a person’s death. This was mostly seen in posts dedicated to a famous person who had passed away.

Basti’s fans, including some personalities, immediately expressed mixed shock and relief at this post in the comments section.

“Oh my god I got so scared,” voice artist Inka Magnaye said.

“Love you Jam 88.3 pero pakipalitan na please. Nakakastress pati saming mga musikero huhu,” commented Maysh Baay, vocalist of Moonstar88.

“Wala namang gulatan ng ganyan,” one Facebook user also remarked.

The post had so far garnered 10,000 reactions, 4,300 comments and 4,500 shares so far on the platform.

These reactions prompted the musician himself to address their concerns. He uploaded a photo of himself under the post.

“Proof of life! Haha thanks for the [concerns] guys, can’t wait for you to hear the new song!! On JAM 88.3,” Basti said.

Others, meanwhile, joked that the graphic artist of the radio station can work for the social media team of a funeral company.

“This is what happens when you borrow St. Peter’s Graphic Artist,” one Facebook user quipped.

“Pwede na mag sideline yung soc med niyo sa St. Peter. Congrats,” another user commented in jest.

Before the song was released, Jam 88.3 released another promotional material about “God of Light.”

The layout looked different in this post.

“Send Basti a video of you rocking out to the song, and he’ll feature you on his social media!” the post reads.

Basti is known as the frontman of the well-loved rock band Wolfgang.

He later debuted as a soloist. His songs include “Darkness Calls” and “Last Goodbye”.

Basti also dabbled with stage acting last June during the “Virgin Labfest” run.

In 2016, he made headlines after opening up about his health when he revealed that he was diagnosed with a tumor in his head in 2009. This caused him paralysis.