‘I’m in a DC movie!!!’ Inka Magnaye stoked over role in PH release of ‘Blue Beetle’

“I’M IN A DC MOVIE!!!”

Voice talent and content Inka Magnaye shared her elation for being the first Philippine-based Pinoy talent to do a voice-over in a DC film.

The famous voice talent behind Philippine Airlines’ in-flight safety announcements announced that she is the voice of the Scarab in the Philippine release of the upcoming action-adventure film “Blue Beetle.”

Scarab, also called Khaji-Da, is an ancient alien relic that is pivotal to the titular DC Super Hero’s story.

In the film, the Scarab guides Jaime Reyes (played by “Cobra Kai” breakout star Xolo Maridueña) and helps him discover — and learn to control — his seemingly limitless new powers on his journey to becoming the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

The Scarab is voiced by singer-actress Becky G in the original version.

“I am wildly honored to announce that I will be the voice of the scarab for the Philippine theatrical release of DC’s new movie, Blue Beetle,” Inka said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 2.

“It’s been one of my big dreams to be a canon part of a superhero world, and now I get to share this wonderful news with all of you!! Some of the lines will be in Tagalog, too!” she added.

“Please look out for my name in the credits when Blue Beetle comes out in cinemas this month, August 16. I’M IN A DC MOVIE!!!” the voice talent continued.

“Blue Beetle” tells the story of recent college graduate Jaime Reyes who returns home full of aspirations for his future, but only to find that home is not quite as he left it.

As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes as he unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

Warner Bros. Philippines said that Inka is bringing her own distinct charm to the voice of the Scarab, adding that some of the character’s lines are in Filipino.

The voice talent is known as Philippine Airline’s iconic smooth voice behind its in-flight safety announcements.

Inka has also done voicework for the ads of different brands like Ponds, Smart, Globe, Nissin and Mitsubishi, among others.

The voice professional currently hosts “Sleeping Pill With Inka,” a Spotify-exclusive podcast where she lulls people to sleep by reading them literary works.

Meanwhile, “Blue Beetle” will premiere in local theaters on August 16.