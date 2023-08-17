Review: ‘Blue Beetle’ charms with traditional yet refreshing take on DC superhero

DC’s latest superhero movie “Blue Beetle” has captured a traditional yet refreshing superhero story in an oversaturated genre.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings,” “The Farm”) from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Miss Bala”),”Blue Beetle” tells the story of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a recent college graduate searching for his purpose until he stumbles upon a piece of biotechnology called the Scarab.

When Jaime was chosen by the Scarab, he gained a suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he became the titular hero.

RELATED: ‘I’m in a DC movie!!!’ Inka Magnaye stoked over role in PH release of ‘Blue Beetle’ | Final trailer for DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ now out

The movie portrayed Jaime as a reluctant hero, similar to Marvel’s “Spider-man,” who did not want to be a superpowered being but has to deal with it regardless.

What made the movie interesting is that it was well-balanced with action, comedy and love in different types, making it a stand out from other superhero movies in recent times.

The action sequences were done correctly, especially with the use of CGI in most of them. The action ranged from close quarters combat made practically, to large-scale fights that forced the characters to throw each other around.

The Reyes family was a highlight of the film, as they helped Jaime in his struggles, no matter if it’s about self-doubt, or even dealing with the antagonists of the film. This aspect of the film strengthened the value of family.

The love for Latin culture was done beautifully from the colorful visuals to the fun and loveable portrayal of Jaime, his family, and other characters, which people will most likely find to be very relatable as they watch the film.

RELATED: DC superhero ‘Blue Beetle’ brings Latino family team to big screen

The comedy in the film was executed well without disrupting serious moments, with a lot of banter within the Reyes family about the Latin culture and history a lot of people are familiar with.

“Blue Beetle” has certainly done the character justice, improving on Jaime’s origin story while being able to tell a well-written and enjoyable one—something that recent superhero flicks have failed to do so.

This movie is certainly a win for DC, and it sets a promising future for what’s to come for this franchise.

“Blue Beetle” arrived in Philippine cinemas on Wednesday, August 16. It is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.