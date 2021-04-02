Super-villains take on ‘do or die’ assignment in first trailer of James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

From writer and director James Gunn comes the latest superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad.”

Warner Bros. Pictures last Saturday released the first trailer that featured a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. They also released a red band trailer.

In the first teaser trailer, the worst Super-Villains are kept in Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate.

This is where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. They took on a do-or-die assignment which is to assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn.

The trailer also showed they were armed as they visit the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave—and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement.

As always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

“The Suicide Squad” stars the following powerhouse ensemble:

Margot Robbie (“Birds of Prey”)

Idris Elba (“Avengers: Infinity War”)

John Cena (“Bumblebee”)

Joel Kinnaman (“Suicide Squad”)

Jai Courtney (the “Divergent” franchise)

Peter Capaldi (“World War Z”)

David Dastmalchian (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”)

Daniela Melchior (“Parque Mayer”)

Michael Rooker (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films)

Alice Braga (“Elysium”)

Pete Davidson (TV’s “Saturday Night Live”)

Joaquín Cosio (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”)

Juan Diego Botto (“The Europeans”)

Storm Reid (“The Invisible Man”)

Nathan Fillion (“Guardians of the Galaxy”)

Steve Agee (“Brightburn”)

Sean Gunn (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films,)

Mayling Ng (“Wonder Woman”)

Flula Borg (“Ralph Breaks the Internet”)

Jennifer Holland (“Brightburn”) and Tinashe Kajese (TV’s “Valor”)

Sylvester Stallone (the “Rocky,” “Rambo” franchises)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Suicide Squad”).

Helmed by Gunn who also directed the “Guardian of the Galaxy” films, he directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle executive producing.

Gunn’s creative team includes director of photography Henry Braham (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”), production designer Beth Mickle (“Captain Marvel”), editors Fred Raskin (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”) and Christian Wagner (the “Fast & Furious” films) and Oscar-nominated costume designer Judianna Makovsky (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”). The music is by John Murphy (“Kick-Ass”).

Fans took to Twitter to rave about the return of “The Suicide Squad.”

The new suicide squad is looking promising already.

Hot dad-bod king shark.

Some are looking forward for the film because of the direction by Gunn.

It made its way to the top 19 trending list of videosharing platform this week.

The new super-villain film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. —Rosette Adel

