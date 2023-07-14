Final trailer for DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ now out

Warner Bros. Pictures just dropped the final trailer for the latest DC superhero movie, “Blue Beetle.”

“Blue Beetle,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto, marks the DC superhero’s first time on the big screen.

The final trailer gave a glimpse of how Jaime Reyes, a recent college grad portrayed by “Cobra Kai” star Xolo Maridueña, becomes the superhero, Blue Beetle.

After graduation, Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that his home is not quite as he left it.

As Reyes searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when he unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

The Sacrab chooses Reyes to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Blue Beetle.

The final trailer also featured antagonists, Susan Sarandon’s (“Monarch”, “Dead Man Walking”) Victoria Kord, and Raoul Max Trujillo’s (the “Sicario” films, “Mayans M.C.”) Conrad Carapax.

Aside from Xolo, the film Adriana Barraza (“Rambo: Last Blood,” “Thor”), Damían Alcázar (“Narcos,” “Narcos: Mexico”), Elpidia Carrillo (“Mayans M.C.,” the “Predator” films), Bruna Marquezine (“Maldivas,” “God Save the King”), George Lopez (the “Rio and “Smurf” franchises), Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories,” “Hocus Pocus 2”) and Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”).

“Blue Beetle” will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company starting August 16. —Intern, Jose Angelo Ycasiano