From shelter to trap: M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter’s ‘The Watchers’ to premiere soon

Not all refuge are safe.

The feature directorial debut of horror master M. Night Shyamalan‘s daughter is set to scare Filipinos soon.

Ishana Night Shyamalan‘s “The Watchers” tells the story of Mina, a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland.

She finds shelter alongside three strangers, but not everything is what it seems.

Mina unknowingly gets trapped with them, who are all watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

“The Watchers” features Dakota Fanning (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Ocean’s Eight”), Georgina Campbell (“Barbarian,” “Suspicion”), Oliver Finnegan (“Creeped Out,” “Outlander”) and Olwen Fouere (“The Northman,” “The Tourist”).

The horror film is based on the novel of the same name by A.M. Shine.

The motion picture is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad.

M. Night Shyamalan is behind the movies “Split,” “The Visit,” “After Earth,” “Devil,” “Knock at the Cabin,” “The Sixth Sense” and “The Village,” among others.

Meanwhile, Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer serve as the executive producers of “The Watchers.”

Joining writer-director Shyamalan behind the camera are director of photography Eli Arenson (“Lamb,” “Hospitality”), production designer Ferdia Murphy (“Lola,” “Finding You”), editor Job ter Burg (“Benedetta,” “Elle”) and costume design by Frank Gallacher (“Sebastian,” “Aftersun”). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (“Till,” “The Nun”).

“The Watchers” is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.

It will open in local cinemas on June 5.