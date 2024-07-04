A pop concert and serial killer: M. Night Shyamalan thrills in upcoming film ‘Trap’

Attending pop concerts is supposed to be a fun experience.

But in M. Night Shyamalan‘s upcoming psychological thriller, it is anything but that.

“Trap” is the latest offering of the American filmmaker best known for creating movies with contemporary supernatural plots and twist endings.

Shyamalan’s upcoming film centers on a father and his teen daughter attending her idol’s pop concert, only to realize they are the heart of a dark and sinister event.

The filmmaker revealed that he pitched the idea with the thought, “What if ‘The Silence Of The Lambs’ happened at a Taylor Swift concert?”

“The Silence Of The Lambs” is a critically acclaimed psychological thriller in which a Federal Bureau of Investigation trainee enlists the help of a notorious cannibal to gain insight into the mind of another killer who skins his victims.

Meanwhile, Taylor is a Grammy-winning global pop star with a huge cultural impact.

“Trap” is set at a concert of pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan), a 30,000-poeple event organized by the police to capture a serial killer dubbed “The Butcher.”

Shyamalan said that he “directed” the concert in the movie, adding that “there was no pretend concert going on.”

“One of the reasons to come see the movie at the movie theatre is because there’s literally a real concert that you can see nowhere except in that movie,” he said in an interview.

Apart from his daughter Saleka, “Trap” also stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill.

The movie will premiere in local cinemas on July 31. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.