Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’: Rundown of star-studded cast

British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s latest masterpiece boasts a star-studded cast, which is just one reason behind the film’s increasing recognition.

Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” tells the story of the scientist behind the mechanisms of the atomic bomb. It is adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird.

Cillian Murphy

Starring as Oppenheimer is Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who played roles in “28 Days Later,” “A Quiet Place II” and “Peaky Blinders.”

Murphy says his role as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb” is a challenge because he has to capture the scientist’s intelligence along with his moral struggles.

“We were always chasing after the complexity of Oppenheimer, as he was no simple man,” Murphy said.

Emily Blunt

Meanwhile, British actress Emily Blunt plays the biologist and botanist Kitty Oppenheimer, wife to the titular character.

Blunt has starred in notable films like “The Devil Wears Prada” and “A Quiet Place I and II.”

Blunt was struck by her character’s boldness, admiring her defiance of social convention.

“She’s complicated, volatile, bewitching all at once. What I really was drawn to with her is that idea of a woman who refused to conform to the sort of feminine ideal of the time, why you need to get married and have children and support your man and that’s your job and that’s all you’re allowed. She just had this defiance against the system that felt so modern,” the actress explained.

Matt Damon

Playing the brigadier general who largely contributed to the making of the atomic bomb, American actor Matt Damon stars as Leslie Groves Jr.

With his role in the film, Damon has found a connection with his personal life.

“I’m a child of the Cold War,” Damon said. “I grew up with the consequences of this piece of history. So, without a doubt, this is one of the most important stories of our time.”

Robert Downey Jr.

Adding to the list of big names is American Actor Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in the Marvel films.

This time, he plays a founding commissioner of the Atomic Energy Commission, Lewis Strauss, who contributed to America’s nuclear policy after the war.

Florence Pugh

English actress Florence Pugh is also among the cast as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, who finds romance with Oppenheimer.

Pugh is known for her roles in “Midsommar,” “Little Women” “Black Widow” and “Don’t Worry Darling.”

As Tatlock, she plays an intellectual from Stanford, who is introverted yet free-spirited.

Josh Hartnett

Meanwhile, American actor Josh Hartnett stars as physicist Ernest Lawrence. Hartnett has had roles in “Pearl Harbor” and “Black Hawk Down.”

Citing his character’s importance in history, Hartnett says Lawrence is the “most impressive historical figure from the 20th Century.”

“He developed the cyclotron, developed the concept of big science, he basically gave birth to what is now the super-collider. Everything has changed because of this guy and his tinkering,” he explained.

Other members of the stellar cast include American actors Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Matthew Modine, Scottish actor Tom Conti and British actor Kenneth Branagh.

“Oppenheimer” is set to be released on July 19 in Philippine cinemas by Universal Pictures.

The movie was filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX® black and white analog photography.