Spotted: Black-veiled faceless nuns in Manila as ‘The Nun II’ hits cinemas

Have you spotted a faceless, black-veiled nun in Manila recently?

Spooky season is arriving early this year as film distributor Warner Bros. Philippines unleashes evil in the Metro—just in time for the release of the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 supernatural horror hit “The Nun.”

Its Facebook page on Wednesday uploaded pictures of a group of black-veiled faceless nuns spotted in various areas of the nation’s capital.

Some places where they were pictured were in the underpass, inside a traditional jeepney, the Manila Post Office and Liwasang Bonifacio.

“You can’t escape evil. The nuns are ready to spread fear,” the film distributor said on September 6.

One of the nuns was spotted carrying a board with the text “#ISawANun.”

The gimmick is for “The Nun II,” the sequel to the film that introduced viewers to “the greatest evil in The Conjuring Universe” film franchise.

Set four years after the events of “The Nun,” “The Nun II” features Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga), now a fully-ordained nun, investigating the murder of a priest that took place in France in 1956.

Her investigation leads her to come face-to-face anew with the ancient demonic force Valak, who comes in the form of a demon nun.

“The Nun II” features the return of Jonas Bloquet (“Tirailleurs,” “The Nun”) and Bonnie Aarons (“The Nun),” as well as the introduction of Storm Reid (“The Last of Us,” “The Suicide Squad”) and Anna Popplewell (“Fairytale,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” trilogy).

Michael Chaves (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”) directs, from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing (“Eli,” “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”) and Akela Cooper (“M3GAN,” “Malignant”), with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan and Gary Dauberman.

Sister Irene is back… and so is Valak. Now a full-fledged nun, Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) is back as she investigates the murder of a priest in France and comes head-to-head again with the greatest evil in ‘The Conjuring’ universe—the demon nun Valak. pic.twitter.com/1caZcGVylG — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) September 6, 2023

“The Nun II” is now showing in local cinemas nationwide.

Here is a list of movie theaters screening “The Nun II”: