‘Wag plastic: A household brand’s candid post about new Hidilyn Diaz supporters

A plastic manufacturer took a more daring route in its tribute to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

Orocan Philippines shared on Wednesday, July 28 a congratulatory message and an advertisement, saying: “Wag na tayong magplastikan.”

“Congratulations, Hidilyn Diaz! Maraming salamat sa pagbuhat mo sa Pilipinas! (smiling emoji)” it said.

“Sa ‘ting mga brands…nagtatanong at nagpapakatotoo lang. #TotohananLangWalangPlastikan,” it added.

In the graphic attached, Orocan further stated: “Last year, na-seen zone si Hidilyn Diaz sa ‘ting mga brands. Ngayon, cheer zone tayo sa kanya. Orocan yarrrn?”

Orocan’s candid approach immediately caught the attention of local social media users.

As of press time, the post earned more than 140,000 reactions, 7,000 comments and 60,000 shares.

It even reached Twitter. “Orocan” made it to the trending topics on the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter users are impressed with the brand’s audacity for its promotional material.

“Orocan got no chill. Sa true lang tayo. I hope Philippine brands and companies would pool together a training fund for her and other athletes,” one user said.

“Orocan woke up today and chose violence,” another user wrote.

The ‘other brands’

While it did not mention names, Orocan seemed to be referring to how other companies celebrated Diaz’s record-breaking and historic victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last Monday, July 26.

Companies, big and small, which include Starbucks, McDonald’s, Netflix Philippines, the Philippine Airlines and the Bank of the Philippine Islands showcased creativity in their congratulatory tributes to the 30-year-old weightlifter.

Diaz is also set to receive over P58 million worth of cash prizes, housing units and other perks from private companies once she returns to the Philippines.