PSA: UP Diliman is calling for COVID-19 vaccination drive volunteers

Volunteers are needed on campus at the University of the Philippines Diliman for its own COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The university system’s flagship campus announced that it is aiming to get at leat 1,000 individuals inoculated.

it is looking for vaccinators, medical screeners and staff for health and logistics who can help on Saturday, August 14 and in the coming days on its UP CHK-QC COVID-19 Vaccination Site.

“We need more volunteers to meet this urgent challenge. Facing a renewed surge, we must step up and help in the drive to vaccinate our workers and communities,” it said on a Facebook post.

UP needs vaccinators, medical screeners and health staff who are the following:

Doctors

Nurses

Midwives

Dentists

Physical Therapists

Pharmacists

Veterinarians

Emergency Medical Technicians

Barangay Health Workers

Community volunteers can be part of the logistics staff and work as the following:

Health educators

IT personnel / data encoders

Help Desk staff

Marshalls

Those who have previously signed up in an older volunteer registration system and want to help again needed to register using a new form along with the aspiring ones.

Volunteers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will receive a jab.

They will also have certificates saying that they are allowed to travel to and from the vaccination site during the enhanced community quarantine.

Aspiring volunteers (old and new) can sign up in this form.

The Quezon City government recently partnered with UP Diliman to set up an additional COVID-19 vaccination site at the UP College of Human Kinetics (CHK) gym.

OCTA research fellow and UP Professor Ranjit Rye previously said that the CHK gym is an “ideal” site because it’s a “very big gym” that can accommodate lots of people.