‘Greed in Their Hearts’: Old UP Symphony Orchestra’s performance on flood control resurfaces

An old video of a different version of “Christmas In Our Hearts” with lyrics about the flood control scandal and corrupt politicians, has resurfaced online.

A performance by the UP Symphony Orchestra (UPSO), the UPSO Symphonic Chorus, and the UP College of Music Chorus Class of the hit Christmas song went viral on Reddit, with its lyrics changed to “Greed In Their Hearts.”

The parody of Jose Mari Chan classic, was performed during the “Pamaskong Handog ng UPSO at Abelarda,” a free concert staged at the University Theater of the University of the Philippines Diliman on Dec. 12, 2025.

Augie Rivera modified the lyrics and noted that the parody was “for entertainment purposes only.”

The parody referenced kickbacks, substandard flood control projects and some Filipinos spending their holidays in their flooded homes.

A video of the performance was posted in a Reddit community on Wednesday, September 9, garnering over 1,900 upvotes and 71 comments.

“Ang galing ng gumawa ng lyrics. Kahapon ko pa nga ito nakita, at least alam ko na from UP Symphony Orchestra,” a Reddit user commented.

“Sana 24 hours i-play ‘yan sa Senate, House of Reps at DPWH offices,” another commented, referring to the House of Representatives and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“Mag-caroling tayo gamit ‘tong song sa harap mismo ng House of Crocodiles (Congress) at Senate,” a different Pinoy wrote.

Caroling is the tradition of singing Christmas songs in groups, often in neighborhoods or from door to door.

“This should be [sung] A LOT MORE,” another commented.

“The lyrics [are] heartbreaking. We don’t deserve this kind of government,” a different Pinoy wrote.

The performance was also uploaded to YouTube last December, with the uploader describing it as the “Kurakot version” of the famous Christmas song.

Rivera also reshared the video on his account on September 1, as the country is experienced the rainy season..

“Repost natin, dahil magpa-Pasko na naman… ANO NA?! Binabaha pa rin tayo… ANO NA?! Napanagot na ba ang mga kurakot… ANO NA?!” he wrote.

The flood control scandal refers to alleged irregularities in government-funded flood control projects that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. brought to public attention during his fourth State of the Nation Address in 2025. Marcos called for an investigation into projects that were allegedly unfinished, substandard or nonexistent despite billions of pesos in government spending.

Among those implicated in the investigations are former lawmaker Zaldy Co, whose niece’s extravagant lifestyle was scrutinized through posts of private flights, shopping sprees and designer items and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president’s cousin alleged to have received kickbacks from the projects.

Others were government contractors Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya who faced complaints over alleged malversation and being connected with a “ghost” flood control projects.

Romualdez was arrested on September 7 over allegations that he received kickbacks from flood control projects. He has denied the allegations. He was hospitalized when the arrest warrant was issued, reportedly due to cardiovascular issues, among others.

READ: Romualdez’s vitals draw scrutiny amid arrest, hospital confinement