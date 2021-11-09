Manila vs Metro Manila difference explained amid confusion over face shield advisories

A science organization reminded its followers of the difference between Manila and Metro Manila following the recent advisory on scrapping the face shield policy in the nation’s capital.

Earth Shaker on November 8 released infographics that showed the city of Manila is part of Metro Manila or the National Capital Region.

“A friendly reminder: Manila is different from Metro Manila. (smiley emoji),” the science group said.

It added that this social media post came following reports on the Manila City government lifting the face shield policy and the proposal to scrap the same for the entire Metro Manila.

“NOTE: This post was meant to help those who are confused to distinguish the difference between the two,” Earth Shaker said.

Manila Mayor Franscisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso issued Executive Order no. 42 on Monday, November 8 where he ordered that face shields are no longer required to be worn in the city.

The EO takes effect immediately.

Moreno noted that he made this order after the Inter-Agency Task Force for Managing Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) approved the downgrading of NCR’s restrictions to Alert Level 2.

“By the powers vested in me by law do hereby order that, pending the review of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of the city ordinance on the matter, the wearing of face shields in the City of Manila is non-mandatory except in hospital setting, medical clinics and other medical facilities which shall remain to be mandatory,” he wrote in the EO.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos also said that mayors in Metro Manila have agreed to remove the face shield requirement for their constituents.

They will submit this recommendation to the IATF for approval.

In the comments section, some social media users also shared some nuances on the terms used to refer to other places and localities.

“Also include ‘Metro Manila’ is synonymous to ‘Greater Manila Area’ and ‘National Capital Region’,” one Facebook user said.

“Cebu is different from Metro Cebu. And Davao is Different from Metro Davao,” another online user commented.

Some, on the other hand, pointed out that residents of NCR and even those from other provinces mostly use “Manila” to refer to Metro Manila as a whole.

“For someone who lived and worked in Cebu, for them, it doesn’t matter kung Manila City, Makati City, Bulacan, Pampanga, Laguna, Cavite etc. For some of them, basta nasa NCR or malapit sa NCR, Manila yan,” one Facebook user said.

“But when people use Manila, they will also pertain to Metro Manila most of the time and is an acceptable fact,” another user wrote.

‘Wait for the IATF’

The leaders of the cities of Tarlac, Davao, Iloilo and Cebu have also removed the mandatory wearing of face shields in their jurisdictions.

Palace, however, reminded local government units and the public to wait for the IATF’s decision on the face shield protocols.

Until then, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque stated that the face shields are still required to be worn over face masks.

“So ang desisyon po ngayon ay kinakailangan ipatupad muna ang face shields habang pinag-aaralan naman po. Hindi naman po natin sinasabi na hindi tatanggalin ‘yan pero ‘antayin naman po natin ang desisyon ng IATF dahil meanwhile po until hindi nababago ang desisyon ng IATF, the order of the President through the IATF is ipatupad pa rin ang pagsusuot ng ating mga face shields,” Roque said in a briefing.

“Pero huwag po kayong mag-alala, pinag-aaralan naman po iyan at baka naman po ma-lift na ‘yan. Konting pasensiya lang po pero kinakailangan sundin po naman natin iyong chain of command ‘no sa executive branch of government,” he added.