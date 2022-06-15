Keeping up with the internet: TikTok creator Tita G shares guide to online jargon for ‘bagets’

Do you feel too old that you can’t keep up with the recent internet jargon? Don’t fret.

A TikTok content creator named Tita G released a “guide” to the new terms mostly being used by the youth today on social media.

She uploaded this guide called “Tita G’s Unofficial Guide: Bagets Slang” on her Facebook page on June 9 to mark her first-year anniversary on the video-sharing service.

“Happy Tiktok anniversary to this content of a tita trying to understand the latest trends & slang words that’s trending all over social media!” Tita G said.

“In the service of fellow titas, titos and anyone who needs a refresher, here’s a list of the most asked bagets slang that you might want to know!” she added.

Tita G also told her followers that she gathered the definitions of the slang on her list from their usage online.

“These terms and its meanings are based on online information, videos and use cases. Please let me know if you have any other sources!” she said.

The TikTok creator also took out the term “Yassify” which was originally on her post to cross-check its meaning.

Tita G became popular on the platform for her funny and witty video series where she offers a crash course for her fellow “titas” and “titos” on the ever-evolving internet culture.

She also invited others to check these videos out on her TikTok account.

“Check out my Weekly Seminar video series on Tiktok to hear these words in action (with matching acting & facial expressions),” she said.

If you linger around social media for a long time, you might have spotted and read these words even in supposedly serious online discussions among online users.

Tita G also shared examples of how each word is used in a sentence.

Below are some of the terms on her list.

Awit

Moot

Naur

Omskrt!

Sksksksks

Uwu

Sakalam!

So far, her post received 6,000 reactions, 1,400 comments and 12,000 shares on Facebook.

The reactions were also positive. There were 3,800 laugh emojis, 1,000 likes, 1,000 heart emojis, and 51 care emojis.

Many Facebook users expressed amusement with her infographics via the comments section.

They tagged their friends who might also be falling behind the trends in words.

Others, meanwhile, were grateful to Tita G for her post.

“Salamat sa Diyos nakakita rin ng reference para maintindihan sinasabi nila,” one Facebook user said.

“Thanks dito! Makakasabay na ko sa mga bagets kong workmates. Hahaha,” another Facebook user commented.

“Thanks sa guidance, moughmsh!” another online user said.

Tita G currently has 94.4 followers and 1.7 million likes on TikTok.