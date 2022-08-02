PSA: Manila gov’t lets motorists receive electronic notice of violations through email

Motorists can now receive their E-NOV or electronic notice of violation through their emails through an initiative of the City of Manila.

The No Contact Apprehension Program-Manila City in a Facebook post announced that the public can visit its website to request a NOV or a notice of violation.

Motorists can also check or verify if they have a NOV by inputting their plate number or conduction sticker.

The website applies to those who have violated the city’s traffic ordinances or those who want to know if their vehicles have records in the city.

Motorists can send a request by visiting the website at nocontact.manilacity.ph

According to the city government, it is hoping to “see major positive improvements for general road safety and accountability for motor incidents” through the initiative.

“With its continued steady growth but stagnant development of new roads and thoroughfares (mainly due to lacking space and historical city layouts), the city’s traffic congestion and subsequent road safety has suffered,” it said on the E-NOV website.

“With a tried and tested system in place, motorists will be required to be more aware and cautious of their driving and surroundings, or face the penalisation necessary to ensure a standard of safety amongst our streets,” the city government added.

The city also believes that the no-contact traffic apprehension will decrease obstructions and choking of traffic caused by manually apprehended vehicles.