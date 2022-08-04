Mingyu, Hoshi, Taeyong, other Kpop idols join ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ dance craze

“Woo to the young to the woo. Dong to the get to the rami.”
If you are a Kdrama fan or a just a Tiktok user, you will probably recognize that line.
It is the greeting and handshake of Woo Young Woo and her best friend Dong Geurami from the Korean Netflix series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”
요즘 유행하는 힙한 인사법#이상한변호사우영우 #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo #박은빈 #ParkEunBin #주현영 #JooHyunYoung #넷플릭스 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/ZXnY34yN08
— Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) July 13, 2022
Because of its catchy tune, the greeting has turned into a dance craze. As of writing, there are almost 67,000 videos posted on Tiktok using the “WooYoungWoo Greeting” sounds.
Kpop idols also jumped into the “Woo to the Young to the Woo” dance craze.
Among the Korean idols joining the trend are the following:
Mingyu and Hoshi of Seventeen
@seventeen17_official김 to the 민 to the 뀨♬ WooYoungWooGreeting – KOJOOBOO
Aside from the two members of the said group, Seventeen also posted Tiktok videos of Hoshi, Seungkwan, Joshua, Woozi, Dokyeom, and Wonwoo joining the trend.
NCT 127’s Taeyong
@tik_tyong0tothe0tothe0♬ WooYoungWooGreeting – KOJOOBOO
BTS’s RM and Jimin
"Bang to the Tan to the Jin" *and proceeds to do the Wongyoo-Geurami handshake*
They were referencing to the popular drama on Netflix nowadays, "Attorney Woo Young Woo". 😭❤️#Yours_Jin #SuperTuna_Jin #JIN #BTSJIN @BTS_twt
— JIN PRINT — KSJ1 IS COMING (@theJINPRlNT) July 27, 2022
Aespa’s Kim Minjeong
"woo to the young to the woo
dong to the geu to the rami 😄!"
– kim minjeong version 😆#윈터 #WINTER #MYSYNK_aespa @aespa_official pic.twitter.com/3zM0g78O7l
— 𝚄𝚗𝚔𝚗𝚘𝚠𝚗 | 🦊✨ 〖ᴋɪᴋɪ's ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ〗 (@jiaqi_jihoon529) July 30, 2022
Enhypen’s Jake
woo to the young to the woo 😆#ENHYPEN_JAKE #엔하이픈_제이크 pic.twitter.com/Axe6nk1nWr
— jake feed (@jakesfeeds) July 31, 2022
GOT7’s BamBam
Bambam doing the Woo to the Young to the Woo greeting? 😹 #BamBamFansignCEBU pic.twitter.com/rgK2PMowvb
— 𝙨𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 (@sevendless) July 26, 2022
The South Korean legal drama follows the story of Woo Young Woo portrayed by Park Eun-bin, a brilliant lawyer with autism.
The series releases new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday on Netflix.