Mingyu, Hoshi, Taeyong, other Kpop idols join ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ dance craze

“Woo to the young to the woo. Dong to the get to the rami.”

If you are a Kdrama fan or a just a Tiktok user, you will probably recognize that line.

It is the greeting and handshake of Woo Young Woo and her best friend Dong Geurami from the Korean Netflix series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

Because of its catchy tune, the greeting has turned into a dance craze. As of writing, there are almost 67,000 videos posted on Tiktok using the “WooYoungWoo Greeting” sounds.

Kpop idols also jumped into the “Woo to the Young to the Woo” dance craze.

Among the Korean idols joining the trend are the following:

Mingyu and Hoshi of Seventeen

Aside from the two members of the said group, Seventeen also posted Tiktok videos of Hoshi, Seungkwan, Joshua, Woozi, Dokyeom, and Wonwoo joining the trend.

NCT 127’s Taeyong

BTS’s RM and Jimin

"Bang to the Tan to the Jin" *and proceeds to do the Wongyoo-Geurami handshake* They were referencing to the popular drama on Netflix nowadays, "Attorney Woo Young Woo". 😭❤️#Yours_Jin #SuperTuna_Jin #JIN #BTSJIN @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/pHqbneKH5D — JIN PRINT — KSJ1 IS COMING (@theJINPRlNT) July 27, 2022

Aespa’s Kim Minjeong

"woo to the young to the woo

dong to the geu to the rami 😄!"

– kim minjeong version 😆#윈터 #WINTER #MYSYNK_aespa @aespa_official pic.twitter.com/3zM0g78O7l — 𝚄𝚗𝚔𝚗𝚘𝚠𝚗 | 🦊✨ 〖ᴋɪᴋɪ's ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ〗 (@jiaqi_jihoon529) July 30, 2022

Enhypen’s Jake

GOT7’s BamBam

Bambam doing the Woo to the Young to the Woo greeting? 😹 #BamBamFansignCEBU pic.twitter.com/rgK2PMowvb — 𝙨𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 (@sevendless) July 26, 2022

The South Korean legal drama follows the story of Woo Young Woo portrayed by Park Eun-bin, a brilliant lawyer with autism.

The series releases new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday on Netflix.