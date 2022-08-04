Mingyu, Hoshi, Taeyong, other Kpop idols join ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ dance craze

“Woo to the young to the woo. Dong to the get to the rami.”

If you are a Kdrama fan or a just a Tiktok user, you will probably recognize that line. 

It is the greeting and handshake of Woo Young Woo and her best friend Dong Geurami from the Korean Netflix series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.” 

Because of its catchy tune, the greeting has turned into a dance craze. As of writing, there are almost 67,000 videos posted on Tiktok using the “WooYoungWoo Greeting” sounds. 

Kpop idols also jumped into the “Woo to the Young to the Woo” dance craze. 

Among the Korean idols joining the trend are the following:

Mingyu and Hoshi of Seventeen

@seventeen17_official김 to the 민 to the 뀨♬ WooYoungWooGreeting – KOJOOBOO

Aside from the two members of the said group, Seventeen also posted Tiktok videos of Hoshi, Seungkwan, Joshua, Woozi, Dokyeom, and Wonwoo joining the trend. 

NCT 127’s Taeyong

@tik_tyong0tothe0tothe0♬ WooYoungWooGreeting – KOJOOBOO

BTS’s RM and Jimin

Aespa’s Kim Minjeong

Enhypen’s Jake 

GOT7’s BamBam 

The South Korean legal drama follows the story of Woo Young Woo portrayed by Park Eun-bin, a brilliant lawyer with autism. 

The series releases new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday on Netflix.

