Spotted: ‘The quick brown fox’ pangram on Office of the President’s website

The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.

This pangram was spotted on the official website of the Office of the President under the Programs and Projects section.

'THE QUICK BROWN FOX JUMPS OVER THE LAZY DOG'? LOOK: Programs and Projects section of the Office of the President's website, as of Monday, October 31. SOURCE:https://t.co/qFJ7iyyCzB https://t.co/AX36sMEBOQ pic.twitter.com/p62cDKHzfW — iMPACT Leadership (@iMPACTPH2019) October 30, 2022

A pangram is a sentence that includes every letter of the alphabet. This is typically used in typing lessons and tests.

Some social media users had theories on why it was on an official website.

“Ginawang typing test na-bored siguro,” a Facebook user said.

“Chinecheck daw nila yung typing skills ng nag-me-maintain ng website,” a Twitter user jokingly said.

“Ba’t pa daw itetesting kung pwede i-deploy agad [ang website] diba? HAHAHAHAHHAHAHA” an online user quipped.

“Nakalimutan ng IT department nila ang pag-on ng under construction mode. Parang hindi pa tapos yung final draft ng website content nila at overdue na ang mga content draft,” a Facebook user speculated.

“Di ba Lorem Ipsum ang gamit online? Luma na yang The Quick Brown,” a Twitter user said.

Lorem Ipsum is a placeholder text commonly used to demonstrate the visual form of a document or webpage.

After gaining traction online on Monday, October 31, “the webpage cannot be found” as of November 1.