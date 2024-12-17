Pangilinan explains pics with Marcos couple amid criticisms

Former opposition senator Kiko Pangilinan explained his picture with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos amid criticisms from some Filipinos.

The former lawmaker, chair of the Liberal Party, accompanied his wife, veteran actress Sharon Cuneta, on the fifth installation of the “Konsyerto sa Palasyo” (KSP) series on Sunday, December 15.

The event had the theme “Para sa Pelikulang Pilipino,” which honored the local film industry at the Kalayaan Hall grounds, highlighting the industry’s important role in the country’s arts and culture.

Sharon, being a household name in the film and television industry, attended the gathering with her husband and had pictures with the First Couple, as well as the president himself.

Her and Pangilinan’s photos with the Marcoses did not sit well with some Filipinos, who called out the former senator, an opposition stalwart.

Others also recalled some of Pangilinan’s posts criticizing the Marcoses and juxtaposed them with the photos posted by Sharon.

The former senator used to be the running mate of former vice president Leni Robredo in the 2022 elections.

Robredo was Marcos’ top rival in the presidential polls before.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan saw the posts questioning the photos and said that it does not mean he has “abandoned” their principles as the opposition.

“I attended the concert in support of the local film industry upon the invitation of Malacañang and to accompany my wife, Sharon, considered by many as one of the pillars of the nation’s film industry,” he wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Tuesday, December 17.

“We thank Malacañang for supporting Philippine Cinema, just as we support Malacañang’s decision to ban POGOs and its position in defending our sovereignty against Chinese aggression,” Pangilinan added, referring to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators and the West Philippine Sea.

“Showing up to support and appreciate the initiatives of Malacañang that we ourselves support and advocate does not mean we have abandoned our principles,” the former senator said.

His post has earned 6,300 likes, 1,000 reposts, and over 180 replies so far, with some Pinoys agreeing with him in the comments.

“One photo is not representative of your principles. Civility does not equate to complicity,” an online user wrote.

“Attending an event to support Philippine cinema and national interests is a demonstration of commitment, not a betrayal of principles. Showing up for shared causes shouldn’t be misconstrued — unity for the greater good transcends political lines,” another online user said.

Other artists who attended the Malacañang gathering were Vice Ganda, Gladys Reyes, Kokoy de Santos, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, Ruru Madrid, Arjo Atayde, Julia Montes, Sylvia Sanchez, Sid Lucero, Julia Barretto and Enrique Gil, among others.

The KSP is an initiative launched in 2023 that aims to provide a platform for artists and pay tribute to sectors that contribute to nation-building.

The first four concerts highlighted the crucial roles of soldiers, athletes, teachers and health workers.