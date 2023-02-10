JERA, Aboitiz Power to study ammonia co-firing at Philippines coal power plants

Japan’s biggest power generator JERA has agreed to study ammonia co-firing options at the Philippines’ coal plants run by Aboitiz Power Corp AP.PS, it said on Friday.

JERA is expanding in ammonia, a carbon-neutral fuel, as it plans to use a 20% ammonia fuel mix at all its coal-fired power plants by 2035. In 2021, JERA began to co-fire ammonia at its Hekinan coal-fired power station in central Japan.

The memorandum of understanding signed on Friday would also study development of hydrogen and ammonia supply chain in the Philippines for the decarbonization of Aboitiz Power, JERA said.

—Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Uttaresh.V