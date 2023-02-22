Quiz show ‘Jeopardy’ references Marcos Jr’s ‘many foreign trips’

American quiz show “Jeopardy!” tagged Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his overseas trips in a question one constestant was able to answer.

On this trivia show, contestants are presented with clues in the form of answers and must phrase their responses in the form of a question.

In an episode of the show aired on February 21, contestants were asked to give the question a clue under the category of current world leaders.

The clue reads: “In office from 2022, the president of this country has taken so many foreign trips a play on his name is ‘Ferdinand Magellan Jr.’”

Ferdinand Magellan is a Portuguese explorer, who attempted to sail around the world for Spain. During his expedition, the colonizer visited the Philippines, where he was defeated by Filipino chieftain Lapulapu.

A contestant named Avi Gupta answered, ”What are the Philippines?”

The show’s host identified his answer as correct which gave him a lead to advance to the semifinals.

“That is correct. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., also known as Bongbong,” the host said.

Early this month, Marcos went to Japan for a five-day “official working visit.” This Japan trip is Marcos’ tenth overseas trip since he assumed office last year.

Last year, Marcos’ father and namesake was featured in the same show.

In an episode aired on June 21, 2022, contestants were asked to give the question to the following clue:

“In 1986 this Philippine president and his pals stuffed $7.7 million into suitcases and fled to Hawaii, where he died 3 years later.”

