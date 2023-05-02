‘Holding Earth together’: Meaning behind Miss Earth Philippines 2023’s safety pin gown

Newly crowned Miss Earth Philippines Yllana Marie Aduana wore an evening gown made of 5,000 safety pins during the coronation night.

Yllana’s nude-toned evening gown is still being talked about among pageant fans on social media after the coronation night ended.

The stunning, glittery outfit was designed by Ken Batino.

In a joint post on Instagram, Ken and Yllana said that a total of 5,000 safety pins were sewn to create the gown.

They used the safety pin as a clever analogy to women’s duty of “holding Earth together.”

“Like a safety pin, we hold critical things together. And as women, we hold the earth together,” their post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEN BATINO (@kenbatino)

The Laguna representative further described herself as an “earth warrior” who has the duty to be as “providing” as the planet even if it is “slowly falling apart.”

“We have lived our lives on this planet as if we have another one to go to. It is slowly disintegrating, crumbling and falling apart,” Yllana said.

“As a woman and as an earth warrior, I have the duty to be as nurturing, compassionate, loving and hope [as] providing as our mother earth,” she added.

Yllana, a 24-year-old licensed medical laboratory scientist from Laguna, bested 28 other candidates at the Miss Earth Philippines finals last Saturday, April 29 in Cebu.

She succeeds Jenny Ramp who won the pageant last year, thus will represent the Philippines at Miss Earth 2023 in Vietnam.

In her court, other titleholders are as follows:

Miss Philippines-Air Kerri Reilly of Mangataren, Pangasinan

Miss Philippines-Water Jemimah Joy Zabala of Puerto Pricesa City

Miss Philippines-Fire Sha’uri Livori of Melbourne, Australia

Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism Athena Auxillo of Toledo City

Aside from the major crown, Yllana also won the swimsuit round and was named Miss Hana during the coronation night.

Moreover, she’s also the founder of a non-profit organization called Edukasyon for Every Juan. It conducts community outreach activities in Laguna.