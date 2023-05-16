Philippines to send six athletes to 2023 Special Olympics World Games

It’s truly sports season for the Philippines.

Filipino athletes are set to show off their skills and compete at the world’s largest inclusive sports event this June.

Special Olympics Pilipinas (SOP) on May 11 announced that six athletes will form “Team Philippines” at the Special Olympics World Games to be held in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25, 2023.

Also known as the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023, the international sporting event is a platform where athletes with intellectual disabilities can showcase their physical abilities and engage in competitive sports with their peers.

SOP said that the country will send a delegation of 17 individuals with six athletes set to represent the Philippines in competing in aquatics, athletics, and bocce.

Bocce is an Italian game where players have to roll a bocce ball closest to the target ball. The game is said to be the third most participated sport in the event, next to soccer and golf.

Meanwhile, “Team Philippines” will be led by Olympian Akiko Thomson-Guevara, an eight-time gold medalist who serves as the head of the delegation and national chairperson and president of the organization’s country Board of Trustees.

The athletes under her care are the following:

Noel Cartera (aquatics)

Princess Garcia (acquatics)

Flordeliza Baento (athletics)

Marco Gaite (athletics)

Robin Conana (bocce)

Kamille Tingzon (bocce)

Cristine Guimbaolibot and Jo-fhrey Parcarey, on the other hand, will each serve as “unified partners” in bocce.

“They will be participating in Bocce, Aquatics, and Athletics to show the world what it means to overcome barriers and achieve greatness,” the Special Olympics Pilipinas said in a Facebook post.

The organization also included a website link where people can find more information about the athletes and how to support them as they seek to represent the country.

Thomson-Guevara said she is hoping that “Team Philippines” will achieve great success at the World Games.

The real victory, however, is in the athletes’ participation and the message of inclusivity that they bring.

“I used to feel inferior watching family and friends play sports like badminton and basketball, thinking I could never be an athlete myself,” Baento, one of the athletes, said.

“But everything changed when I joined Special Olympics Pilipinas. Now, I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be competing in Berlin next month! It’s a dream come true, and I hope my story inspires others to pursue their passions,” she added.

Apart from them, Brina Kei Maxino will also represent the country and use her platform to promote inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the Special Olympics movement as a Sargent Shriver International Global Messenger (SSIGM).

SSIGMs are spokespersons advocating for Special Olympics, spreading the message and vision of inclusion in their countries and around the world.

Maxino will also host the Young Athletes demonstration event during the games, alongside her mentor Kristin Esber.

Carmelo Sebastian Sandiego, the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Regional Athlete Input Council Adviser, will also attend the Global Athlete Leadership Congress on behalf of Special Olympics Asia Pacific. He will be accompanied by his mentor John Aquino.

The Global Athlete Leadership Congress provides a platform for discussions centered around inclusive leadership and empowering Special Olympics athlete leaders from around the globe to take the lead.

What is the Special Olympics?

Special Olympics is a global movement that aims to transform lives through the power of sport, empower individuals with intellectual disabilities, and promote inclusion in society.

Established in 1968, the international sporting event considers itself a powerful symbol of progress since it promotes social inclusion and provides opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities worldwide.

The games offer an opportunity to learn about and engage with intellectual disability sports while promoting values of respect, inclusion, and diversity.

The Special Olympics World Games has since become the world’s largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities, having a presence in over 190 countries.

In the Philippines, SOP started in 1979 as a platform to provide sports opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The organization has since become a leading advocate for inclusion and equality in the country, promoting access to education, healthcare and employment for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

SOP has participated in various international competitions, including the World Games, where Filipino athletes have won numerous medals and accolades.