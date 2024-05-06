‘My P2P kween’: Pinoys banter about Beyoncé’s bus pic in Japan

Pictures of powerhouse global singer Beyoncé inside a bus went viral among Pinoys who joked that the artist appeared to be riding a point-to-point or P2P bus in the Philippines.

On May 2, the “Cowboy Carter” singer shared snaps of her in Japan, where she was spotted interacting with a geisha, eating Japanese food, and riding public transport.

Reports said Beyoncé visited the Land of the Rising Sun with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.

Among her pictures, the one showing her riding a bus captured some Filipinos’ attention.

The image alone has earned 6,300 likes and love reactions and 5,700 shares on the platform.

“Love it, P2P: Pasay 2 Palico, Imus,” social media personality Macoy Dubs wrote in the comments.

“Me sa EDSA Carousel bus,” Pinoy pop culture page “FFTM” commented.

“Ingat te sa Monumento, dami mandurukot,” another Facebook user quipped.

“Welcome and enjoy the EDSA Carousel of NCR,” joked a different Pinoy.

“Nilibre niya kami kanina from Fairview to Ayala — P2P. So generous!” quipped another online user.

The picture also reached the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where it has amassed 3,900 likes so far.

“OKAY, my P2P kween!” a Pinoy fan wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

In Tokyo and other large cities in Japan, buses serve as the secondary means of public transportation next to trains.

Its buses are known to be wide and spacious, similar to the point-to-point or P2P buses in the Philippines.